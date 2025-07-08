Lewis Hamilton goes on an explosive rant about 'the most difficult car' as his 12-year streak at F1 British GP comes to an end

Lewis Hamilton went on an explosive rant about the Ferrari at Silverstone as his 12-year streak of securing a podium at the British GP came to an end. The 7x champion had a scruffy race alongside many others as the driver complained multiple times about the car as he navigated his way through challenging conditions.

Lewis Hamilton's run at Silverstone has been iconic, as the driver has won the race 9 times, and since 2014, he has never finished a race beyond the top 3. This time around, it was the driver's first race in a Ferrari, and after a positive Friday, the expectations were high.

The Italian team's upgrade seems to be working well, and that meant both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were in contention for pole on Saturday. A mistake late in the lap meant that the duo would start the race on the third row. The race on Sunday was in mixed conditions, where the drivers were faced with an interesting challenge.

Lewis Hamilton was more or less able to keep his nose clean and finish the race in P4 behind Sauber. Talking to media, including Sportskeeda, the 7x champion termed the Ferrari the most difficult car he'd ever driven at Silverstone. He said,

“It's the most difficult car I've driven here in a few years. I just struggled to keep up. The tyres dropped off massively. The car was unbelievably tricky to drive. Ultimately, I learned a lot today. It's only my second time driving in the wet in this car. I can't even express to you how hard it is."

He added,

“It's not a car that likes those conditions. But having lots of data to take from this… for me, it will be nice to sit down with the people that designed the car for this year, because there's elements of this car that no one else can look to.”

Lewis Hamilton shares his wishlist for the Ferrari

When questioned about what he would want in a Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton said that he would be looking for a more balanced car that does better in the low-speed sections. The driver did, however, feel that the weekend had quite a few positives with the upgrades that were brought in Austria. He said,

“Probably a consistent balance. A car that turns at a low speed. A more stable car. But I think we were looking great through this weekend. In practice we're always right up there. Still we’re not able to fully extract everything in quali, and then the race is a little bit harder.”

This was the first weekend in the entire season where Lewis Hamilton completely outclassed his teammate Charles Leclerc. The 7x F1 champion has taken some time adapting to the car but is now becoming more and more comfortable with what it is offering.

