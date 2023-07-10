Lewis Hamilton highlights one aspect that will help Mercedes close the gap to its rivals

Lewis Hamilton feels that once Mercedes gets the rear end of the car working as it has done with McLaren, the team will be able to recover some ground on its rivals.

Hamilton had a very impressive run in the 2023 F1 British GP, where he was able to make his way through the field and secure a podium finish. He was helped by a late race safety car, which helped him jump a few places.

After the race, Hamilton outlined how McLaren's rise is an indicator of the direction Mercedes needs to take to get better. He mentioned this on Saturday as well when he spoke about the similarities in looks between Lando Norris' car and Red Bull's.

Talking to Sky Sports F1, Lewis Hamilton revealed that a stronger rear end was what Mercedes needed to get better results and be more competitive. The driver also touched on the positives of the race, especially how well George Russell did during his stint on the soft tires.

“You know, the McLaren is proof of the direction that they’ve gone. I mean, it was impressive how quick they were in high speed. We’ve got lots of strengths in our car and long run particularly is great. As soon as we get the rear end that they have, we’re going to be on our way – so that’s what we’ve got to fight for,” Hamilton said.

“But first, George had a really great long stint on the soft tyre, and I did also on the medium tyre. We’ve got to hold onto the good bits and just bolt on some good other stuff.”

Being on the podium is huge: Lewis Hamilton after 2023 F1 British GP

Lewis Hamilton also admitted that getting a podium in Silverstone was a huge achievement for Mercedes. The driver mentioned how there were going to be some serious discussion within the team as McLaren's progress proved to be a surprise.

“For us, being on the podium was huge, and huge congrats to Lando and to McLaren. That’s where I started, so to see them back there doing so well, it really warms my heart. It’s definitely been an up and down season in the last year and a half. We have a lot of work to do,” Hamilton said.

“I think I know exactly what we need to do, and I think we’ve got to have some serious conversations about what are we going to do moving forward.”

Lewis Hamilton has now scored three podiums in the last four races. Although one could argue that there was a bit of luck involved in his latest one, there is now doubt that he is on an impressive run right now

