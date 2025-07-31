Lewis Hamilton “incredibly happy” with Fred Vasseur’s Ferrari future update

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the news of Frederic Vasseur’s continuity with the Ferrari team ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Earlier on July 31, the 57-year-old was confirmed to have penned a multi-year extension with the Italian outfit, which sees him continue as team principal.

Hamilton, who joined the Scuderia Ferrari before the commencement of the 2025 campaign, detailed how incredibly excited he was by the news of the announcement. Sharing his thoughts ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, the British driver stressed that Vasseur is the right person to lead the Maranello-based outfit. Hamilton said (via the Formula 1 website):

"Fred told me yesterday, which I was incredibly happy about. I knew it was the right decision. Continuity is really important, and I think for the team, Fred is the right person to lead this team, as I've said from the beginning."

Before the announcement of a new contract extension for Vasseur, the Ferrari team boss had seen his immediate future at the outfit thrust into the spotlight. Several motorsport executives, including former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner, were linked with the possibility of replacing him.

Also, during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Vasseur himself had gone on a tirade when he hit out at the Italian media over the numerous reports circulating about his future. However, with the French motorsport chief now officially confirmed to stay at Ferrari, he will shift his focus to achieving success with the team as the second half of the 2025 season continues.

Lewis Hamilton speaks ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend

Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Previews - Source: Getty

While Frederic Vasseur’s future is now settled, Lewis Hamilton also weighed in on the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion touched on his expectations for the Budapest race, among other things.

The 40-year-old, who enters the event for the first time in the Scuderia Ferrari colors, detailed that he aims to take each session as it comes and not build high expectations, especially considering how things panned out last time at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Sharing his thoughts via the Scuderia Ferrari official website, Hamilton stated:

“It’s definitely one I enjoy and where I’ve usually had straightforward races that delivered strong results. But you could’ve said the same about Spa – and last week, only Sunday really came together."

"So the best approach is to take each session as it comes, stay focused on ourselves, and aim to maximise the package we’ve got. Charles showed in Belgium what the SF-25 is capable of, and I’ll be doing everything I can to bring home a strong result.”

Lewis Hamilton holds the record as the most successful driver around the Hungaroring track. Since his debut in 2007, the former Mercedes driver has recorded nine pole positions and eight victories at the circuit. Hamilton will be aiming to extend this record when the lights go out on Sunday.

