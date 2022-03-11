Lewis Hamilton 'is incredibly inspiring and motivational', claims new Mercedes teammate George Russell

Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes team-mate George Russell has opened up about his experience so far working with the seven-time world champion. Russell said that he was “amazed” by Hamilton’s determination for more despite all the success he has achieved in F1.

Speaking in an interview with GPFans, the young Briton said:

“Seeing him work week in week out, it always amazes me how somebody so talented and successful as Lewis continues to strive for more and that is incredibly inspiring and motivational for me as a young driver to try and reach the height Lewis has achieved.”

deni @fiagirly Somewhere in the ‘21 season Lewis Hamilton told Netflix he thinks he has “more hunger” than he ever had. He turned the wdc around, stepped in AD equal in pts and was going to get his 8th.



But, he started this year by saying his best is YET to be seen??🥵 he won’t spare anyone!! Somewhere in the ‘21 season Lewis Hamilton told Netflix he thinks he has “more hunger” than he ever had. He turned the wdc around, stepped in AD equal in pts and was going to get his 8th. But, he started this year by saying his best is YET to be seen??🥵 he won’t spare anyone!! https://t.co/qc7s2h7r3T

Russell revealed that he didn’t have a close relationship with his childhood idol over the last few years despite him being a Mercedes junior. Now, however, he is relishing the opportunity to partner Hamilton.

He went on to say:

“My working relationship with Lewis over the past three years hasn’t been as close as it probably was four or five years ago when I was a junior driver. What an opportunity for me to be his team-mate, to learn from him and see how he goes about his business. I think we have a really good relationship between the two of us and we can really work well together to push the team forward.”

Mercedes working on Lewis Hamilton-George Russell dynamic

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that the team will attempt to “steer” the Lewis Hamilton-George Russell dynamic “in the right direction”. The Austrian wants to ensure that their partnership is harmonious and beneficial to the team.

Speaking to GPFans ahead of Bahrain's pre-season testing, Wolff said:

“[It’s] an interesting situation we have with George, is an up-and-coming star, and undoubtedly, the best Formula 1 driver ever in the other seat. The dynamic is new and clearly is something we will try steer in a direction that it has the most effect on developing the car and making us overall competitive.”

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 W13’s been on a diet since Barcelona! We still have a lot of work to do but proud of how hard this team is pushing. W13’s been on a diet since Barcelona! We still have a lot of work to do but proud of how hard this team is pushing. 👊 https://t.co/n1nrMFTrbp

George Russell’s arrival at Mercedes is largely expected to create fireworks within the team. The young Briton is thought to be capable of challenging Lewis Hamilton for the championship if the team proves to be competitive.

Meanwhile, Toto Wolff has insisted that the team won’t designate either driver as No.1, saying that both drivers will have equal opportunities. He, however, also stressed that ultimately both drivers are working for the team’s benefit.

