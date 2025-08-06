Lewis Hamilton issues clarification over his comments post Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton has issued clarification over his comments made following the Hungarian Grand Prix. The British driver had labelled himself ‘useless’ following his torrid qualifying session at the Budapest event.

The seven-time world champion had entered the race weekend holding the record as the most successful driver in the history of the Hungaroring circuit. However, Hamilton, who boasts nine pole positions, failed to progress past the second round of qualifying.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver would largely experience little reprieve through the race, failing to make up any position through the 70-lap event. Reflecting on his race during his media session, Lewis Hamilton was quizzed by Sky Sports F1 about his comments where he dubbed himself as ‘useless’. Reacting, he stated:

“Not particularly. When you have a feeling, you have a feeling. There’s a lot going on in the background that is not great.”

Pressed further on whether he was still in love with racing, he responded:

“No, I still love racing.”

Lewis Hamilton has largely experienced a torrid start to his time at the Scuderia Ferrari outfit. The former Mercedes driver is still without a top-three finish in his 14 races so far with the Italian team. Hamilton’s only success with the team remains his Sprint Race victory at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. He will now have his sights set on an improved performance when the Formula 1 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix.

Formula 1 CEO shows support for Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has shown support for Lewis Hamilton following his underwhelming outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The motorsports executive dubbed the British driver a ‘jewel’ when speaking about him during his interaction with the media.

The former Scuderia Ferrari team principal also stressed his confidence that Hamilton will soon prove why he was signed by the Maranello-based outfit.

“First of all, Lewis is a jewel, he is an incredible athlete, so no matter if it is a difficult moment, he will react, and I’m pretty sure he will show the reason why he is here,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“He wants to achieve his eighth title, and he will triumph again. So, stay with Lewis and he will do a great race, and be very, very strong after the summer [break].”

Lewis Hamilton’s torrid outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix comes on the back of a forgettable race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix. The former McLaren driver at the Spa-Francochamps race failed to progress past the first round of qualifying during both the Sprint and Grand Prix qualifying sessions. However, he mounted a recovery drive to finish the weather-affected race in seventh place, following his pit lane start.

