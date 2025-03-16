Lewis Hamilton issues stern message to Ferrari after the strategic disaster at F1 Australian GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said he was not properly informed about the amount of rain that would be falling on the track by the team during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. The seven-time F1 world champion had a pretty difficult debut with the Italian team during the tricky conditions at the iconic Albert Park Circuit on Sunday, March 16.

The Brit started the race from P8 and was unable to make any progress off the line, whereas his teammate Charles Leclerc, who started a place above him, was able to move two positions to P5.

The 40-year-old was one of the few drivers to stay out on the track with slick tires when a late rain shower fell on the track and forced drivers around him to pit. Hamilton was running in P2 but was called to pit when the rain started falling a bit harder and left on the fringes of the points.

In his post-race interview with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton opened up about the strategic blunder and gave a daming verdict of his first race with Ferrari, saying:

"It was very tricky and went a lot worse than I thought it would go. The car was really, really hard to drive today. For me, I'm just grateful I kept it out of the wall because that's where it wanted to go most of the time. A lot to take from it and just getting acclimatised with the new power unit in the wet conditions."

Further highlighting his difficulties with the car amid difficult weather conditions, Hamilton added:

"The settings it requires are different, and a different way of driving and a different set-up on the steering wheel. I hung out as long as I could, and got in the lead at one point. Just the guidance with how much more rain was coming was missing there, so I think we missed out."

Lewis Hamilton crossed the chequered flag in P10 after he was overtaken by McLaren driver Oscar Piastri on the final lap of the race.

F1 pundit comments on Lewis Hamilton's debut with Ferrari

Former F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok believed that Lewis Hamilton would be somewhat content with the result on Sunday. Speaking with Sky Sports after the race, the former Caterham driver reflected on the seven-time champion's performance and said:

"Lewis came on the radio and said it was too dangerous, we have to top. They underestimated how much water there would be on the track and went way down the order. Disappointing for them. Lewis Hamilton has not gone to Ferrari for one point. He would be OK with it."

It was a disastrous weekend for Ferrari as they could only manage five points in total, with Charles Leclerc finishing in P8. The team currently holds a huge deficit to its nearest rivals in the Constructor's Championship.

