Lewis Hamilton kick-starting 2024 F1 silly season could make Carlos Sainz one of the most in-demand drivers on the market

As Lewis Hamilton looks to be on his way to join Scuderia Ferrari in 2025, it can be said with certainty that Carlos Sainz Jr., whose contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, will be one of the hottest commodities moving forward.

With F1 journalists around the globe dropping a bombshell with the news of Lewis Hamilton making a move to Ferrari, the motorsports world has been abuzz. While the 39-year-old racing legend signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes just last season, reports of him joining the Maranello-based team next year have shook the sporting world.

Notably, one key implication of this news could be the future of Carlos Sainz Jr., the driver who looks all but certain to be on his way out of the Scuderia to make way for Hamilton.

Having jumped ships from McLaren to join the Italian outfit in 2021, Sainz has been a mainstay at Ferrari for three seasons. The 29-year-old Madrid native has clinched two race wins piloting the scarlet red car, including a victory at Singapore last season. However, with his current deal with Ferrari set to expire at the end of the forthcoming season, the Spaniard's future in Maranello was already hazy.

Carlos Sainz had been in spotlight for the past few months due to the tensions surrounding his discussions of a renewal. Reports suggested that Sainz was firm with his demands for a long-term contract, something his current employers were unwilling to offer.

With his teammate Charles Leclerc having signed a high-profile multi-year contract extension with Ferrari earlier in January, the Lewis Hamilton-to-Ferrari saga could solidify Carlos Sainz's departure from the Prancing Horse. In circumstances where that were to happen, Sainz would become one of the hottest commodities moving forward, with multiple teams vying for the Spaniard's signature.

Sainz has previously been linked to the Audi F1 team, which could be on its way to the Formula 1 grid by the time 2026 comes around. Red Bull Racing could also emerge as a contender, especially with Sergio Perez's contract expiring at the end of the 2024 season. The Austrian outfit might be exploring its options for a replacement, and Sainz's track record and experience could make him an attractive choice.

Can Mercedes be a potential destination for Carlos Sainz as Lewis Hamilton departs?

As the seven-time world champion departs away from Mercedes, the Brackley-based team would have a giant Lewis Hamilton-shaped void to fill.

While George Russell looks set to remain a part of the German outfit, a departure of Lewis Hamilton from the team he joined in 2013 could make Carlos Sainz one of the prime candidates to replace the British driver at Mercedes.

Be it Mercedes, Red Bull Racing, Audi F1 in 2026, or a fourth different potential destination, Sainz could certainly be on his way to become one of the most sought-after drivers moving forward with the silly season.

If the Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari saga is confirmed, it could set up one of the most captivating domino effects the F1 drivers market has ever seen.