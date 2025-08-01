Lewis Hamilton left stupefied at his deficit to McLaren during F1 Hungarian GP FP1

Lewis Hamilton had a race weekend to forget at the 2025 Belgian GP after he struggled with the new Ferrari upgrades. Coming into the Hungarian GP, the seven-time F1 champion would've liked a strong start, but was met with disappointment after learning about McLaren's pace.Hamilton struggled with the new brakes, brought by Ferrari at Spa, and spun out in the SQ1 session. He was eliminated in Q1 as his lap time was deleted for track limits. However, Ferrari worked on the car and got it into a comfortable window for the Briton, who made up 11 positions in the race.Given the form from the race at Spa, the data and learnings from the new rear suspension and Hamilton's record at Budapest, the seven-time champion would've hoped for a strong start to the Hungarian GP in Practice 1.However, just 15 minutes into the session, Hamilton was left stupefied at his deficit to McLaren. After the installation laps, both Ferrari and McLaren drivers went out on the medium tires. After setting the fast lap time on the mediums, Hamilton was still over a second slower than Lando Norris' fastest lap time at that point in the session.Lewis Hamilton inquired from his race engineer, Ricciardo Adami, about it, as he said:“Sorry. Norris another second ahead again, or seven tenths?”“Correct, one second,” replied Adami.“Where is that one second?” asked Hamilton as he was dazzled at the gap to the McLaren driver.“Turn 5, 8 and 9 are the main loss,” responded his race engineer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLando Norris topped the timing sheets in FP1 with a lap set on soft tires towards the end of the session. Lewis Hamilton's lap time on the soft tires run was 0.682 seconds slower than the McLaren driver. Charles Leclerc finished the session as the third fastest driver, just two tenths slower than Norris' fastest time.“Definitely need to get away”: Lewis Hamilton's confession about his debut season with FerrariLewis Hamilton left Mercedes, the team he won six titles with, and joined Ferrari for the 2025 season with the hopes of winning his eighth F1 championship. However, that hasn't been the case with the Briton as he continues to struggle to integrate himself into the Italian team.“Just from a work perspective, integrating into a new culture, into a new team. It's not gone smoothly in all areas, and it's been a real battle,” said Hamilton, via Sky Sports.“Yeah, my spirit, I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids, laugh, let go. I'm sure there'll be some tears at some point and I think that's really healthy,” he added.Hamilton sits sixth in the driver's championship behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who sits in fifth going into the Hungarian GP.