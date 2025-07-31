Lewis Hamilton likes Sebastian Vettel's social media post sharing his first day at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton liked a post from his former championship rival, Sebastian Vettel, as the latter posted tribute pictures from his first day as a Scuderia Ferrari driver back in 2015. Remarkably, this is Hamilton's first season as a driver for the Italian team.After winning four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013, Vettel decided to sign with Ferrari in the 2015 season. The expectations around the grid were quite high throughout his six seasons with the team; however, he never managed to win the World Championship with them.Vettel, who regularly posts about his old days of racing in a unique storytelling manner on his social media, recently took his followers back to the world of F1 a decade ago. He made a post titled &quot;My first day at Ferrari,&quot; which was followed by his statement from that day 10 years ago.&quot;It has been a fantastic day to come here. I remember having been here a long time ago as a little child, driving through Marinello and trying to look over the fence. To be here officially as part of the team felt fantastic. To have the possibility to drive the car, to get to know the team. It was a unique experience,&quot; Vettel wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post gained over 150,000 likes, one of which was from his past rival, Lewis Hamilton. The two were also good friends off the track.As mentioned, Hamilton is currently in his first F1 season with Ferrari, which he joined after spending over a decade with Mercedes.Lewis Hamilton refuses to meet the fate of Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso at FerrariThe Scuderia has been home to many legendary drivers in recent years. Infamously, none of them manage to win a title with the team. It was in 2008, with Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa, that the team clinched its most recent title.Sebastian Vettel, too, was a strong driver. He battled out for the championship in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but could not capture it.Moreover, Lewis Hamilton hasn't had his day of glory, either, so far in his first season with the team. Ferrari has struggled with pace, and Hamilton sits with a P4 result at best (apart from the Sprint in China earlier).However, he recently claimed that he would change the trend at Ferrari and bring the team its first title in almost two decades.&quot;If you look at the team for the last 20 years, they have had amazing drivers - Fernando, Kimi, Sebastian. Amazing drivers but they didn't win a title, and I refuse to have that happen with me,&quot; he told the media in Belgium.He added:&quot;If you do the same things you have the same results, so I'm challenging everything. They are very responsive. I'm here to win, I don't have much time so it is crunch time.&quot;Despite his enthusiasm, it seems tough for Lewis Hamilton to win a race this season. The team has struggled with pace, and considering the dominating McLarens leading the grid, it would be quite a challenge to get anywhere close to victory.