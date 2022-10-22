Lewis Hamilton 'looking at how I can win another Championship' amidst Red Bull F1 cost cap fiasco

Lewis Hamilton's fans were left livid after the FIA confirmed that Red Bull were in minor breach of the cost-cap regulations in 2021. Many even insisted that the results of last year's championship should be reversed in favor of the Briton.

When asked about this in a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 US GP, the seven-time world champion implied that he is choosing to focus on the future, rather than dwelling on the past. He also emphasized that the sport needs to take action to ensure that such breaches do not take place in the future. Essentially, he insinuated that an appropriate consequence must be given if such a breach occurs in the future.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's race, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Well, firstly, I love my fans. I love how passionate they are. So, I’ve not been really… I’ve heard the things that have been said. I’m generally looking forwards. I’m looking at how I can win another Championship. I’m not… I have my own opinions of what we did as a team and how we did it last year. And I’m really proud of that. And, belief in what we earned. It doesn’t really change a huge amount. I do think that sport needs to do something about this in the future otherwise, if it’s quite relaxed… if they relax with these rules, then all the teams would just go over, spending millions more and then only having a slap on the wrist, is obviously not going be great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in the future. So, yeah… that’s all I’ve got to say.”

Lewis Hamilton looking forward to 2023 F1 seaosn

After an unusually tough season for Mercedes this year, Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he is going to focus on motivating his team to keep their spirits up and fight harder in the 2023 season. The team continues to chase their first win of the year, despite the significant progress made throughout the 2022 season.

Speaking to Motorsport about his role in the team next year, Lewis Hamilton reiterated his faith in the team by insisting that the Silver Arrows know "how to build a world championship fighting car". He said:

“For sure I’ve got to try and continue to get everybody up, make sure we leave no stone unturned so that next year, we arrive, and we can fight for positions that we deserve to be fighting for. I think what we always have to remember is this is a team, there are people at this team that have been here for over 20 years and delivered eight titles since I’ve been here, and more before. They know how to build a world championship fighting car.”

Mercedes currently stand third in the constructors' standings, with 387 points to their name.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes