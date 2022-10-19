F1 2022: Where to watch the US GP? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

For the 19th round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to the Circuit of The Americas for the US Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen already crowned world champion. The battle for the constructors' title continues with Red Bull leading the standings ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes, with the latter still chasing their first win of the season after a tough start to the year.

While Max Verstappen has already secured his second consecutive title last weekend at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP, this weekend is going to be crucial for the likes of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez in their battle for second. Additionally, McLaren and Alpine remain in a close fight for fourth in the constructors' standings, meaning that there is still plenty to play for.

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 US GP sessions?

USA

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

TV schedule for 2022 F1 US GP weekend

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 US GP weekend:

USA

FP1: 3:00 pm ET, Friday, October 21, 2022

FP2: 6:00 am ET, Friday, October 21, 2022

FP3: 3:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 22, 2022

Qualifying: 6:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 22, 2022

Main race: 3:00 am ET, Sunday, October 23, 2022

UK

FP1: 8:00 pm BST, Friday, October 21, 2022

FP2: 11:00 am BST, Friday, October 21, 2022

FP3: 8:00 pm BST, Saturday, October 22, 2022

Qualifying: 11:00 am BST, Saturday, October 22, 2022

Main race: 8:00 pm BST, Sunday, October 23, 2022

India

FP1: 12:30 am IST, Friday, October 22, 2022

FP2: 3:30 am IST, Friday, October 22, 2022

FP3: 12:30 am IST, Saturday, October 23, 2022

Qualifying: 3:30 am IST, Saturday, October 23, 2022

Main race: 12:30 am IST, Sunday, October 24, 2022

Mercedes are set to bring their final upgrade to the 2022 F1 US GP

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that the team will bring its final upgrade of the season to COTA this weekend, with hopes of getting closer to the Scuderia in the constructors' standings after underwhelming results over the last two race weekends.

As reported by F1.com, Wolff said:

“Our final update package of the year will be brought to Austin. It won't drastically change our fortunes but we're hopeful it will bring us a step forward and closer to the front runners.”

“We want to end this season strongly and the results of the last two races only make us more determined to do so. We need to use the limited track time available to make strides forward for this season and generate as much learning as we can in the development race for 2023 - those two aims are one and the same.”

Mercedes currently stand third in the constructors' standings with 387 points to their name.

