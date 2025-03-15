Lewis Hamilton makes his feelings crystal clear after a disappointing qualifying session for Ferrari at the F1 Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing qualifying session at the 2025 Australia Grand Prix, finishing P8. Following a shaky last lap, Hamilton made his feelings clear on the team radio as he appeared stunned with the results himself.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix saw an entertaining qualifying session unfold on March 14 at the Albert Park Circuit. The biggest talking point of the session was Red Bull driver Liam Lawson's early exit in Q1.

The session got even more interesting when Hamilton was seen struggling with his Ferrari. In Q2, he locked up and got stuck in the middle of the track before he managed to get his SF-25 moving again.

While he managed to advance to Q1, the final results were fairly disappointing. Despite pushing the throttle on the last lap, Hamilton's time was only good enough to place him in P8, below VCARB's Yuki Tsunoda and Williams' Alex Albon.

As soon as Lewis Hamilton crossed the checkered flag, he looked disappointed and conveyed his feelings through the team radio:

“I don’t know what happened there, mate.”

However, his race engineer, Ricciardo Adami, was supportive in his response.

After a tough day of practice on Friday, where he reported issues with the car's flexibility, Hamilton's struggles with Ferrari only increased on qualifying day. On Saturday, he lacked control and couldn't get the necessary pace to beat the likes of McLaren or Mercedes.

Moreover, things didn't look better on the other side of the Ferrari garage. Charles Leclerc qualified P7, just a position above his teammate. Though he had much better pace compared to Hamilton, the end result wasn't something the fans were hoping for.

Lewis Hamilton comments on being slower than his teammate Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton [L] with his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc [R] [Image Source: Getty]

The qualifying session of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix saw Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggling for pace on the Albert Park circuit. While Leclerc got P7, Hamilton settled for P8, two tenths slower than the former.

However, regardless of the final grid position, Hamilton sees the time difference to Leclerc as a win. Talking to media after the qualifying session, the Brit said:

“Charles has been in this team for 7 years; he knows this car in and out – in terms of the general characteristics of our cars and all the tools and everything. I’m still learning those. To be that close in my first qualifying session, I’ll definitely take it.”

He also added that Sunday's race could be challenging due to the forecast of rain. Lewis Hamilton has never driven a Ferrari car in wet conditions before, and hence, the upcoming race could be a learning experience for him.

