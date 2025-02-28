Lewis Hamilton makes his feelings known about having close aide Angella Cullen back by his side at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton shared his verdict as Angela Cullen returned to work with him after joining Ferrari earlier this year, after their long partnership at Mercedes. The two had worked together since 2016, with Cullen as his physiotherapist.

However, she announced back in March of 2023 that she was moving away from the team and Hamilton to find other opportunities. The Briton then worked with other physiotherapists, and there was seemingly no sight of Cullen's return.

But, as he left Mercedes to start working with the Italian outfit, Angela Cullen returned to work with him and the two restarted working together last month.

Sharing his thoughts on her return, Lewis Hamilton recently mentioned that it was good to have a "good foundation" of people.

"It's always important to have a good foundation of people around you. I've generally had a very good base for many, many years. So I still have all the elements, all the team that I had last year, but I've bought Angela on top of that," he told the media.

Hamilton further revealed that he shares a "great" relationship with Angela, and getting the opportunity to work with her once again has been "awesome."

"And we have a great relationship with me and Angela. We've known each other for a long, long time. We've gone through a lot together and she took a couple of years out and she spent time with her family and discovering the world and asking her to come and start this new chapter with me. And her accepting it was really exciting and we've been having a blast this past month together. It's been really awesome."

Lewis Hamilton shares opinion on comparing Ferrari's 2025 challenger to the Mercedes W15

Mercedes struggled for performance during a large part of the 2024 season, ultimately gaining some hold of their concept, courtesy of which they managed to clinch four victories. Hamilton won his first race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP at Silverstone, extending the record for most F1 race wins.

Following his initial laps in Bahrain during 2025 F1 pre-season testing with Ferrari, Hamilton was asked by the media if the SF-25's concept felt better than Mercedes's W15. He mentioned that he was enjoying the car "so far."

"Yesterday was a so-so day, it was just OK. But we got through all our run plans, we are testing a bunch of things. I'm not doing set-up changes or directing where we want the car to go, whereas today was exploring a bit my interaction with my engineer," Hamilton said (via SkySports).

"So far, I really enjoy driving this car."

Ferrari won five races last year and their concept paid off in the second-half of the season as they competed with McLaren for the Constructors' Championship (ultimately losing out by a small margin). The team is expected to use that momentum this season and battle at the top of the table.

