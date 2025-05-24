Lewis Hamilton makes his feelings known after Max Verstappen incident leads to grid penalty at the F1 Monaco GP 

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he was a bit disappointed at getting a grid penalty for the F1 Monaco GP, but would keep pushing until he gets a strong result. The Ferrari driver has looked the most comfortable in the car this weekend, as the team appeared to have a strong grasp of what the car could do around Monaco.

Hamilton was still not on Charles Leclerc's level as the Monaco favorite still had the edge, but the gap was not as big as it had been at certain races this year. As the chequered flag fell, the 7x F1 champion qualified in P4 for the race compared to Leclerc's P2 qualification.

There was, however, a steward's investigation hanging over his head, which came to the fore a few hours later as Hamilton was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Max Verstappen in qualifying. The incident happened due to a miscommunication between Hamilton and his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, and was arguably a team error.

In the press statement released after the penalty, Hamilton admitted that he was a bit disappointed with the result but vowed to keep pushing for a great result on Sunday.

"Obviously, I’m disappointed with the final starting grid position, as I’ve been pleased with how the car has felt all weekend and the steps we’ve made. The two-stop strategy will definitely add an extra layer of complexity to the race, but that also opens up opportunities. The goal is to keep pushing and fight for a strong result."

Lewis Hamilton's verdict on Max Verstappen incident

Before the penalty was announced, Lewis Hamilton was questioned about the moment, and the Ferrari driver felt that he had distracted Max Verstappen. Even though this was a result of the team's incorrect call, it was the driver who got penalized. Fortunately, there were no penalty points handed out to the driver.

Hamilton tried to explain his side of the story and how he ended up impeding Verstappen.

"Qualifying is so much fun around here. Very difficult to keep out of the way of everybody. I think I was doing a good job of staying out of the way of everyone but then the team said Max was on a fast lap so I was to the left, then they said 'no he's not on a fast lap'. I was just about to get back on power. I accelerated for 10 metres. I was off the line but for sure distracting him," Hamilton was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Hamilton will be starting the race in P7 after his three-place grid penalty. The penalty also propels Verstappen to the second row. The Dutch driver would race from that position alongside new rival Oscar Piastri.

