Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen eyeing mega investment as Guenther Steiner paves the way: Reports

The Guenther Steiner-led consortium has seemingly opened the floodgates for F1 figures to try and find a place in the MotoGP paddock, which includes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's names in the mix. The pair are understood to be in talks with various independent teams to potentially get a stake in the squads amid Liberty Media's takeover.

Ad

With Liberty Media having a majority stake in Dorna Sports, the company that holds the commercial rights for MotoGP and its subsidiaries, some have regarded the sport to follow similar popularity trends that F1 witnessed after the American media giant's arrival. Moreover, with Guenther Steiner seemingly laying the first domino, other F1 figures are expected to follow his lead.

According to Autosport, both Hamilton and Verstappen's camps have expressed their interest in purchasing a team in the two-wheeler field. With the publication asking the Red Bull driver's manager, Raymond Vermeulen, at the Italian GP, he said:

Ad

Trending

"Max is a big racing enthusiast in general. He is very involved in the GT3 division with his Verstappen.com team. It’s no secret that he is also interested in MotoGP, but thinking about buying a team is not a realistic goal at this moment. Everything would have to fall into place perfectly, and the chances of that happening imminently are minimal."

Ad

On the other hand, an unnamed director of a MotoGP team revealed how both the world champion's camps have contacted various teams for a possible purchase, as they said:

"Both Hamilton’s people and Verstappen’s people have contacted all the private teams to express interest in buying them."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Lewis Hamilton's name has been linked to a purchase of a MotoGP team.

Ad

What happened the last time Lewis Hamilton tried his luck in buying a MotoGP team?

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was earlier understood to be in talks with the Gresini Racing team in the MotoGP field for a possible takeover. However, this deal did not come to fruition as the two parties were unable to land on a common ground.

Ad

On the other hand, Hamilton had earlier expressed his interest in the sport and had said in 2024 (via Motorsport.com):

"I'm interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven't looked that far into it just yet. But anything is possible. I'm definitely interested, as I said before, about equity and the Broncos was already a first step into team ownership. And so, I think over the next five to ten years there will be a little bit more. We'll see."

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is also linked to a move to another racing series, though entirely for driving. He is slated to take to the Nurburgring Nordschleife later in the month for the ninth round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series at the green hell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More