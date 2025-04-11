Lewis Hamilton has a message for fans waiting for something special from him at Ferrari

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has said the fans should not expect anything "magical" from him after a tricky start to his 2025 season. Ahead of his debut season with the Italian team, there was a lot of hype for the Tifosi across the world to see the British driver succeed at a new team after on-track difficulties in his final three years with Mercedes.

The seven-time F1 world champion has had a relatively slow start to his Ferrari career. He has failed to finish in the Top 5 in the three main races thus far, with his P6 at the Chinese Grand Prix being his best result. However, the 40-year-old dominated the Sprint segment of the weekend in Shanghai, claiming his first Sprint win with the Maranello-based outfit.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Bahrain GP, Lewis Hamilton was asked if he had any message for his fans, who were expecting something special from him this weekend. He replied (via X):

"Don't. Simple as that. Don't wait for anything. Just watch and enjoy. We're working as hard as we can. That's all I can say. I have nothing else to add to that."

Meanwhile, speaking with Sky Sports F1, Hamilton was optimistic about his weekend in Bahrain as the Italian team brought an upgrade. He said:

"I've done quite a bit of driving since the test that we had here, so I should be a lot more comfortable in the car than I was through testing here. We've got an upgrade, we've got a better understanding of the set-up, so hopefully it should bode well for a better weekend."

Lewis Hamilton indicated in Japan that some differences between his car and teammate Charles Leclerc's car were hindering his performance compared to the latter.

Lewis Hamilton previews the Bahrain GP this weekend

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said he was looking to extract more performance from the SF-25 at the Sakhir International Circuit, as they work towards closing the gap to McLaren.

In his pre-race interview, the former Mercedes driver said (via Sky Sports):

"I think we've learned a lot over the past few races. and I think hopefully this weekend it's a step forward for us. It's not necessarily closing the gap, but it should be going towards closing the gap. It's not closing the gap completely, but if we can extract more from the car, which is what we're trying to work on, hopefully we can see better results."

Ferrari has scored 35 points from the three races and one Sprint thus far and has a gap of over 76 points to the Woking-based outfit in the Constructors' Championship. Lewis Hamilton has contributed 15 points to the team, with the bulk of his points coming from his Sprint win in China.

