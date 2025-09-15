  • home icon
Lewis Hamilton opens up on his intense scene in Brad Pitt starrer F1 blockbuster

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Sep 15, 2025 15:58 GMT
Apple Original Films &amp; Warner Bros. Pictures &quot;F1&quot; World Premiere - Source: Getty
Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" World Premiere - Source: Getty

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was one of the producers of this year's blockbuster, F1: The Movie. It starred Brad Pitt as the protagonist, with Damson Idris in the supporting role. A recent video revealed Hamilton opening up about his intense scene with Idris in the F1 movie.

The F1 movie was released a couple of months ago, and it crossed over $620 million in box office collection worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Apple Studio movie, as well as the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career.

Warner Bros. Entertainment’s YouTube channel uploaded the behind the from the F1 movie on 13 September, which included a section of Lewis Hamilton opening up about the scenes as they took place during the F1 race weekends. One such scene was with Damson Idris, and the seven-time F1 champion shared the BTS on the intensity of it.

As the climax of the F1 movie approached, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) and Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) had to win the final race to keep the Apex GP teams' future alive. During a red flag scene during the climax, as Pearce was in battle with Hamilton for the win, the two had an intense stare-down scene in the pit lane. Reflecting on the same during the BTS video uploaded by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Lewis Hamilton said,

“We’re filming a scene. It’s a red flag, I get out of the car and take my helmet off and I’m staring at Damson, we’re having a bit of a stare out.”
Hamilton was involved in the production of the movie in a bid to make the movie as realistic as possible. Many other F1 drivers, along with the seven-time F1 champion, had a cameo in the movie, with some scenes shot during the actual Grand Prix weekends.

Lewis Hamilton on the opportunity to work with Top Gun Maverick director for the F1 Movie

The F1 Movie was directed by the Top Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. Lewis Hamilton was given the opportunity to play the role of Top Gun Maverick, but he was busy racing in the championship. However, the Ferrari champion got the opportunity to work with Kosinski, and speaking about the experience during the F1 Movie premiere, he said,

“It's been an incredible-incredible experience from the moment that I spoke to Joe (Joseph Kosinski) about being a Maverick and then having to turn down that experience [of] being in that movie to then getting to work on this script with him and get to work on this movie.”

The Ferrari driver also came out and recently detailed how much Brad Pitt's character (Sonny Hayes) and Damson Idris’ character (Joshua Pearce) were based on him.

