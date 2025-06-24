Lewis Hamilton opens up on how much of the Brad Pitt and Damson Idris characters in 'F1: The Movie' are based on him

Lewis Hamilton, the co-producer of 'F1: The Movie,' revealed that neither Brad Pitt's nor Damson Idris' characters in the film were based on him. At the London premiere, the seven-time world champion stated that all characters have their distinct personalities and were not copied from any existing individual.

"F1: The Movie," based on the pinnacle of motorsport, will be released in theaters on June 27. Renowned Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has played the lead, whereas Damson Idris will be seen as his co-star.

Hamilton is believed to have played a key role in making the film. As a co-producer, he reportedly helped the crew maintain authenticity while shooting racing scenes. Not only that, but the film will have a few clips from the actual F1 2024 season as well.

Meanwhile, the F1 movie crew hosted a special screening in London. Many influential celebrities, including Adrian Newey and Lewis Hamilton himself, attended the premiere. During an interview, Hamilton was asked if he saw a glimpse of himself in the characters of Pitt and Idris.

"I don't think. I think they're their own characters. I mean, Damson's just, it's just Damson. And you can see him there. He just brought it. I see you, dude. He's loving this experience, and I remember seeing his tape recording at the beginning, and I remember all of us in the room were like, Yeah, he's the guy for it," Hamilton replied.

Brad Pitt has played the role of 'Sonny Hayes,' a retired F1 driver who returns to the grid to help rookie driver Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) grow into F1. The name of their team is 'APXGP,' and the film is packed with high-voltage on- and off-track action.

Brad Pitt opens up on Lewis Hamilton's involvement in the making of the F1 film

"F1: The Movie" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

'F1: The Movie' lead actor Brad Pitt stated that co-producer Lewis Hamilton shared his valuable insights during the making of the movie. The seven-time world champion apparently encouraged the crew to take a realistic approach and stay true to the authenticity of the sport.

Talking to F1 TV’s Will Buxton, Pitt said:

“Everyone has had a hand honing this thing, then Lewis comes in for the ultimate ‘smell test.’ Lewis’ knowledge has been so immensely helpful. He’s been keeping us straight, going, ‘No, that doesn’t fly,’ right down to the sound. He can actually pick it out and go, ‘No, that’s Turn 12, not Turn 16. You need more reverb on the straight’—he’s that specific.”

Lewis Hamilton initially joined as a co-producer in the movie and played a key role in finalizing the cast as well as tweaking the storyline to ensure F1's true spirit is displayed on the big screen.

