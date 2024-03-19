Lewis Hamilton outfits in Saudi Arabia GP: A $27,500 necklace, $480 ring of ‘Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore’ and more

Shortly before Lewis Hamilton tamed his W15 on the tracks of Jeddah Corniche Circuit, his noteworthy attire stole plenty of limelight.

The second race on the 2024 F1 calendar got wrapped up with the Red Bulls reigning supreme, coming home with a 1-2 finish. Max Verstappen swept the 50-lap race for P1 finish, followed by his teammate Sergio Perez, who was 13.643 seconds shy of Max.

For Silver Arrows, the day was comparatively worse than the season-opener Bahrain GP, where the team raked in 16 points compared to the 10-point stint at Jeddah. George Russell collected eight points with his P6 finish, and his teammate Lewis Hamilton scored a P9, taking home two points. Nevertheless, the #44 driver has seemingly gained traction from his off-track appearance.

Just like the Brit's racing prowess garners praise from motorsports pundits around the globe, his off-track attire never fails to attract attention from the media and the fans alike. Before kicking off his Saudi Arabian GP run, the 7x WDC graced the paddock with his noteworthy wearables.

Lewis Hamilton apparently donned Gucci's Fall 2024 collection. The heftiest purchase for the Brit is the Big Pilot AMG G 63 watch, amounting to $33,400, followed by $27,500 worth of pink sapphire tennis necklace, and $870 Walker sunglasses.

Among all his bling, Hamilton didn't forget to flaunt his ‘Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore’ as he wore a gold-plated $480 worth of four-finger ring featuring his top four artists. Legends like Biggie, Tupac, Ol’ Dirty Bas***d, and Easy-E were his picks.

Lewis Hamilton critically scrutinizes the W15 after a dismal weekend at the Saudi Arabian GP

After facing issues with speed in the W14, throughout the 2023 season, Mercedes hoped for a promising outcome as W15 came into being. However, the opening races of the season have seemingly shattered the hopes of the German team.

Mercedes failed to outperform the team they defeated in the constructors championship the previous year - Ferrari. The season opener witnessed the Prancing Horse finishing 3-4, followed by Russell in P5 and Hamilton in P7. The following weekend saw Charles Leclerc's SF 24 reign supreme over the Brit duo, whereas debutant Oliver Bearman dominated against Hamilton, finishing P7.

Following his dismal outing, the 39-year-old called for some major changes to the car as he scrutinized his W15. He said (via Crash.net):

“The car is relatively good in the low-speed and not so bad in the medium but in the high-speed we are miles off. It was like I was in a different category when I was going through the high-speed compared to the other guys around me."

Lewis Hamilton added:

“We definitely need to make some big changes. We haven’t made big enough changes perhaps."