Lewis Hamilton 'overwhelmed' by innumerable text messages after pet dog Roscoe's death

Ahead of the Singapore GP, Lewis Hamilton shared that he had received "lots of messages" after the death of his pet dog, Roscoe. Aged 12, the French bulldog passed away at 9:20 pm on Sunday, September 28, after four days on life support.

Roscoe, whom Hamilton adopted in 2013, was hospitalized last week with breathing difficulties owing to a second bout of pneumonia this year. While undergoing treatment under sedation, he lost his heartbeat, but swift action from the doctors got his heart going again. However, he was in a coma.

On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton had to take the "hardest decision" of his life to let life support be taken off and let Roscoe be put to sleep. Tributes poured in from across the globe, with millions mourning Roscoe.

On Thursday, the Ferrari driver made his first public appearance in the Singapore GP paddock since losing his beloved pet. The seven-time F1 champion spoke about his feelings about the heartbreaking experience and acknowledged the "overwhelming" impact of realizing how many people loved Roscoe by the sheer amount of messages he received.

"Lots of messages. Quite overwhelming, to be honest, to see just how many people Roscoe touched around the world, and really heartwarming to receive. I've not been able to reply to everybody. It was the most important thing in my life, so it was a very difficult experience," Hamilton said (as quoted by reporter Adam Cooper).

The 40-year-old empathized with those who have gone through the experience of losing a pet before turning his attention to the next task at hand - acing the Singapore GP challenge.

"And I know so many people in the world have gone through it, and know what it's like to have a pet that's just that gives you such amazing love, and it's an amazing experience. I'm really just looking forward to now just getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here," Lewis Hamilton added.

Roscoe was a frequent visitor to F1 paddocks across the globe and often became the center of attention among fans. The last time he was seen in an F1 paddock was at the British Grand Prix in July this year.

Lewis Hamilton's heartfelt message for Roscoe's caretaker: "So grateful to have had her in my life"

Lewis Hamilton with Roscoe at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, September 30, Lewis Hamilton penned a heartwarming message for Roscoe's caretaker, Kirstin McMillan. The Ferrari driver described how much she'd cared for Roscoe and his other late dog, Coco, and it was her unwavering support that helped keep the bulldogs' health even when he was away for F1 commitments.

He shared an Instagram story with an image of McMillan with Roscoe, and wrote:

"I want you take time to uplift my friend Kirstin. She trained both Roscoe and Coco and treated them like family. She helped look after their health, and it is really through her that Roscoe lived so long. While I was travelling, she would take care of him and loved him as if he was hers. She was there everyday, all day," Hamilton wrote.

"Even with a family and other dogs to look after, she never missed a day. We stood together when letting Roscoe go. I am so grateful to have had her in my life and Roscoe's life. There is nobody like you Kirstin. Thank you," the Briton added.

A snapshot of Lewis Hamilton's Instagram story (@lewishamilton)

Lewis Hamilton lost his other bulldog, Coco, to a suspected heart attack in 2020. He had adopted both the dogs in 2013, with the breeders informing him that Coco wouldn't live a complete life because of certain issues during her birth.

On the work front, Hamilton comes into the Singapore GP after an underwhelming P8 result in Baku, which was overshadowed by Ferrari's team orders controversy.

