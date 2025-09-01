  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lewis Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Ferrari's home race at Monza

Lewis Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Ferrari's home race at Monza

By Yash Kotak
Published Sep 01, 2025 12:47 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The Dutch Grand Prix was a disaster for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion crashed out of the race on lap 23 of 72, kicking off the second half of the 2025 F1 season on a low note. The failure induced an emotional message from the Ferrari driver ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, which will be the first time he races in Monza as a home hero.

Ad

Hamilton was a cheerful man after qualifying in P7 for the Dutch GP. There was a significant turnaround in his mental state compared to pre-summer break, when he called himself "useless" for failing to perform at a high level.

Unfortunately, the race turned out to be a disaster for Lewis Hamilton after a correction to counter understeer saw him in the barriers at Turn 3. After the race, the Briton shared an Instagram post with a lengthy message about the positives he and Ferrari took away from the Dutch GP weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A result like today is tough to accept, but there are plenty of positives I’m focusing on moving forward. We made improvements with our approach, and the changes implemented are clearly showing progress. Although we’re not yet where we want to be, I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction. To my incredible team, I’ll leave no stone unturned to recover the points lost and my determination to fight for us won’t waiver," wrote Hamilton.
Ad

The 40-year-old then turned his attention to the upcoming Italian GP and made a special mention about Isack Hadjar's first F1 podium at Zandvoort.

"Now, it’s onwards to Monza, where our passionate Tifosi will be waiting — can’t wait to see everyone there. And well done @isackhadjar on your first podium - I’m so happy for you and your family!"
Ad
Ad

Hadjar, who qualified in P4, got handed a podium finish after Lando Norris in P2 retired with a mechanical failure on his MCL39. Ferrari had contrasting luck, with Charles Leclerc getting taken out by Andrea Kimi Antonelli on lap 53 in the same turn where Lewis Hamilton had his crash.

F1 slaps Lewis Hamilton with a 5-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's first race with Ferrari in front of the passionate Tifosi in Monza already has an undesirable headline associated with it. The seven-time F1 champion has a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix after failing to slow under double yellows during the pre-race reconnaissance laps at the Dutch GP.

Ad

As per the stewards, the race director had informed participants that the last turn before the pit lane would have double yellow flags waved to ensure the safety of those on the grid and in the pit lane. Drivers would need to reduce their speed significantly, which Hamilton failed to do.

The stewards found that the Ferrari driver only slowed by approximately 20kph compared to his speed in the earlier sessions, which wasn't enough. But because there was an attempt from Lewis Hamilton to slow down, he was let off with a five-place grid penalty for the next race instead of a 10-place grid penalty.

About the author
Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Kotak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications