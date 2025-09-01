Lewis Hamilton pens emotional post ahead of Ferrari's home race at Monza

The Dutch Grand Prix was a disaster for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion crashed out of the race on lap 23 of 72, kicking off the second half of the 2025 F1 season on a low note. The failure induced an emotional message from the Ferrari driver ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, which will be the first time he races in Monza as a home hero.Hamilton was a cheerful man after qualifying in P7 for the Dutch GP. There was a significant turnaround in his mental state compared to pre-summer break, when he called himself &quot;useless&quot; for failing to perform at a high level.Unfortunately, the race turned out to be a disaster for Lewis Hamilton after a correction to counter understeer saw him in the barriers at Turn 3. After the race, the Briton shared an Instagram post with a lengthy message about the positives he and Ferrari took away from the Dutch GP weekend. &quot;A result like today is tough to accept, but there are plenty of positives I’m focusing on moving forward. We made improvements with our approach, and the changes implemented are clearly showing progress. Although we’re not yet where we want to be, I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction. To my incredible team, I’ll leave no stone unturned to recover the points lost and my determination to fight for us won’t waiver,&quot; wrote Hamilton.The 40-year-old then turned his attention to the upcoming Italian GP and made a special mention about Isack Hadjar's first F1 podium at Zandvoort.&quot;Now, it’s onwards to Monza, where our passionate Tifosi will be waiting — can’t wait to see everyone there. And well done @isackhadjar on your first podium - I’m so happy for you and your family!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHadjar, who qualified in P4, got handed a podium finish after Lando Norris in P2 retired with a mechanical failure on his MCL39. Ferrari had contrasting luck, with Charles Leclerc getting taken out by Andrea Kimi Antonelli on lap 53 in the same turn where Lewis Hamilton had his crash.F1 slaps Lewis Hamilton with a 5-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand PrixLewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton's first race with Ferrari in front of the passionate Tifosi in Monza already has an undesirable headline associated with it. The seven-time F1 champion has a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix after failing to slow under double yellows during the pre-race reconnaissance laps at the Dutch GP.As per the stewards, the race director had informed participants that the last turn before the pit lane would have double yellow flags waved to ensure the safety of those on the grid and in the pit lane. Drivers would need to reduce their speed significantly, which Hamilton failed to do.The stewards found that the Ferrari driver only slowed by approximately 20kph compared to his speed in the earlier sessions, which wasn't enough. But because there was an attempt from Lewis Hamilton to slow down, he was let off with a five-place grid penalty for the next race instead of a 10-place grid penalty.