"We are so unlucky it’s unbelievable”: Charles Leclerc's heartbreaking radio message after Lewis Hamilton's crash at F1 Dutch GP

Charles Leclerc shared a heartbreaking message on his team radio after Lewis Hamilton's crash at F1's Dutch Grand Prix messed up his pit stop strategy. The seven-time champion lost control of his Ferrari in Turn 3 on lap 23, suffering some oversteer.

Ad

In a bid to correct his line, the Briton had to go higher on the banked corner, but ran out of room and crashed into the barriers, damaging his right tire, steering arm, and the front wing. His race was done.

Unfortunately, he also dealt a blow to teammate Charles Leclerc, who pitted right before the crash. When the Monegasque came out of the pits, the race was yellow-flagged, effectively neutralizing any gain from pitting that lap. The 27-year-old couldn't believe his luck and showed his frustration with an angry hand gesture and shaking his head. He then shared an irate message on his team radio, saying:

Ad

Trending

"No! F****** hell! My god! We are so unlucky, it’s unbelievable."

Charles Leclerc has qualified P6 for the Dutch GP with Lewis Hamilton right behind him in P7. He overtook George Russell off the start to secure P5 and held position until his first pit stop. Because of the double yellows just after he pitted, he lost track position to the Mercedes driver and went from P5 to P6.

Ad

Unfortunately for Leclerc, his race ended on lap 53 after Kimi Antonelli bumped him into the same Turn 3 barriers where Hamilton crashed.

Charles Leclerc's fiery message toward George Russell after a sensational overtake

Charles Leclerc leads George Russell at the F1 Dutch GP - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc made a stunning overtake on lap 32 to retake P5 from George Russell in the second sector. The Ferrari driver's aggressive move led the duo to make contact, but they continued racing unscathed.

Ad

However, Russell complained about Leclerc's move on his Mercedes team radio, emphasizing that the Monegasque surely left the track before completing the overtake. The message that came back from Leclerc was stern and highlighted how Russell wasn't leaving any space in Turns 11 and 12, which forced him to take the gap he saw, however aggressive.

"In turns 11 and 12, he doesn't leave the space. He cannot complain," he said on his team radio.

Ad

Ferrari had a weekend to forget at Zandvoort. Both its drivers DNFed after crashing at the same corner. While Lewis Hamilton made a driver error, Charles Leclerc fell victim to Andrea Kimi Antonelli's aggressive move into Turn 3.

The 27-year-old's SF25 lost its front wing after crashing into the barriers, and he had to step out of the car to conclude a race weekend that began with the 'most difficult Friday' Ferrari has had this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More