Lewis Hamilton pictured working out during last days of F1’s summer break

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:02 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton during F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

With the Formula 1 mid-season break in full swing, Lewis Hamilton has given a glimpse into his workout routine. The British driver took to Instagram to share snapshots of himself in a gym on Thursday, August 22.

Lewis Hamilton’s post comes with the Formula 1 mid-season break entering its final stretch. The 40-year-old is expected to resume activities with the Ferrari team ahead of next weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who has endured a torrid start to life at the Italian outfit, posted photos of himself carrying dumbbells and using other training equipment. Hamilton accompanied the series of photos with the caption:

“No days off.”
also-read-trending Trending
Through the first 14 races with the Italian outfit, Hamilton has failed to record any top-three finishes, marking his longest stretch without a podium through his 18-year career. His last race at the Hungarian Grand Prix also marked his worst race result for the Ferrari team. The former Mercedes driver started the Grand Prix in 12th place and failed to make any progress through the 70-lap race event.

The seven-time champion, who had earlier during the Grand Prix weekend referred to himself as ‘useless’ following his underwhelming qualifying session, however, promised to bounce back stronger when the F1 season resumes at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton shares holiday snapshot with pet Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton earlier shared a picture of himself and his pet Roscoe on social media. The Ferrari driver, who continues to enjoy his mid-season break, took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself in the mountains with his pet bulldog.

Hamilton, who appears to be relishing the time he spent with the pet, accompanied the post with the caption:

“DND’

Roscoe, like Lewis Hamilton, has grown into one of the most famous faces across the Formula 1 paddock. The 13-year-old bulldog often attends Grand Prix weekends and was most recently present at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton himself recently opened up on a few human-like qualities of his pet, including its fondness for his sneakers and its sleeping postures, in a recent interview with Vogue Magazine.

“He likes fancy, fancy sneakers. He picks up my Dior trainers and always takes them with him. He’s so bougie," he said.
In the interview, Hamilton also reported that Roscoe likes sleeping on his back and only being able to go to the toilet on good grass and in utter privacy.

Shifting focus to on-track action, Lewis Hamilton will now have his might focused on an impressive second half of the season with the Ferrari team. The British driver will also be aiming to avoid the unwanted record of the most races without a podium for the Italian outfit, 19, a record currently held by former French driver Didier Pironi.

