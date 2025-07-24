Lewis Hamilton reacts to Christian Horner being fired by Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton has shared his reaction to Red Bull axing former Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner. The team parted ways with its boss of 20 years, effective immediately, on July 9, a few days after the British GP.

There was an array of factors leading to Red Bull's decision, including driver instability, political infighting, and a drop in performance over the past year and a half. However, the energy drinks manufacturer gave no reasoning in its official statement. Laurent Mekies, the former Team Principal of Racing Bulls, was promoted to Red Bull Racing CEO in place of Horner.

Lewis Hamilton, who shared a near-decade-long rivalry with Red Bull when he was a Mercedes driver, including tense championship battles with Max Verstappen, recently broke his silence on Horner's axing ahead of the Belgian GP.

"When there's no race weekend, I disconnect. I wasn't surprised, nor the opposite," the Ferrari driver said via SoyMotor. "I was doing my own thing."

Horner's position in the team had been under threat since he was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee before the 2024 season. Then, Hamilton had addressed the matter, calling the situation that overshadowed F1 "disappointing". The seven-time champion asked for "transparency" in the matter.

Red Bull dismissed the case after a thorough investigation. But it would eventually hurt the team in more ways than one.

F1 insider addresses the potential impact on Lewis Hamilton if Christian Horner replaces Frederic Vasseur at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton with Frederic Vasseur and Christian Horne at the F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

After Red Bull axed Christian Horner, speculation about him replacing Frederic Vasseur at Ferrari emerged. However, F1 insider Will Buxton was quick to squash any such possibility, claiming that Vasseur was one of the big reasons Lewis Hamilton took the leap of faith with Ferrari.

"Lewis adores that man and has absolute faith in Fred Vasseur. If they replaced Fred with Christian Horner, I don't think Lewis would be a Ferrari driver for much longer," Buxton said via Motorsport.

Vasseur's position with the Scuderia is under the scanner, with the team reportedly on the lookout for a replacement for 2026. Ferrari's performance this season has been underwhelming. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have struggled with the SF-25. Qualifying has become a pain point for the team, but their race pace hasn't been as bad.

For the first time in over a decade, Hamilton couldn't secure a podium at his home race, the British GP. However, to attempt to turn the tide around, the team will bring significant upgrades to its challenger for the Belgian GP this weekend from July 25 to 27, including a new rear suspension.

