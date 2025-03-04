Lewis Hamilton expressed his solidarity with Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown as she called out tabloids for objectifying her appearance. The actress posted a long video on social media, and Hamilton stated that he was proud of her for speaking up.

Ad

Bobby Brown is a well-known Hollywood actress who gained prominence from her role in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things.' She began her career as a child artist and went on to move up to acting in many more films.

However, recently, Bobby Brown was attacked over her appearance by many online tabloids. She took to social media to call those articles out and recorded a long video, criticizing the media outlet's dig at her appearance.

Ad

Trending

"I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season," Brown said in her Instagram video.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown gained support from several celebrities across the world. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, also lauded the actress for speaking up against the criticism and taking her stand.

"So truly proud of you Millie🙌🏾," Hamilton said in the comment.

Lewis Hamilton's comment on Millie Bobby Brown's post [Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram]

Hamilton and Millie Bobby Brown have known each other for a while. She participated in the hot lap show years back when the British driver was with Mercedes.

Ad

On the professional front, Hamilton is set to take a bold leap of faith. After 11 years with Mercedes, he has signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari beginning in 2025. He has already performed in the pre-season test and will make his official debut in the red suit on March 16, 2025.

Lewis Hamilton is enjoying his first days with Ferrari car

Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, participated in a three-day pre-season test in Bahrain. He took the SF-25 for a spin in three different sessions and noted positive feedback.

Ad

Talking to F1's official website, Hamilton shared his experience and said:

“I think it’s a bit early to say, but I am really enjoying the car. We’re slowly bonding, I think. I can definitely feel the car underneath me; I feel like the car is responding to my inputs. Today was a positive, making those incremental steps with the set-up."

Ad

Last season, Hamilton admitted feeling disconnected with Mercedes' W15 car as it developed several issues with pace and stability. Hence, his assessment of SF-25's setup could be a positive sign for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a championship since 2020, whereas Ferrari hasn't won a Constructors' title since 2008.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback