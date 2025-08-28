Lewis Hamilton remains deeply invested in Ferrari dream: “I believe in the potential here”

Lewis Hamilton has recently detailed his optimism about his Ferrari dream despite his torrid start to life at the outfit. The 40-year-old stressed his deep commitment to the outfit ahead of the upcoming races on the calendar.

The British driver who joined the Scuderia Ferrari ahead of the commencement of the 2025 season has witnessed his first 14 races with the team unfold in a manner far from what he would have envisioned. Hamilton has largely struggled to keep up with the front-runners and has only been able to muster three fourth-place finishes — his best Grand Prix results so far — with the Italian outfit.

However, during his interaction with the media ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton detailed his optimism about what he can achieve with the team.

"I never just got in and just won. There were always difficult times. I'm the type of person who doesn't like to get complacent and be comfortable. Taking this step into a team that I truly believe in, and I still believe in the potential here and what we can achieve together," he said.

Amid the cloud of gloom that has overshadowed Lewis Hamilton’s stint at Ferrari, the former Mercedes driver showed a glimpse of his expertise when he clinched victory during the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race. The seven-time world champion will be aiming to replicate such a performance through the final races of the campaign.

Lewis Hamilton weighs in on his ‘useless’ comment from Hungary

Lewis Hamilton also addressed his harsh self-critical comments from the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. The 40-year-old detailed how his statements were made in the heat of the moment during the Budapest event.

Hamilton had labelled himself as ‘useless’ and further urged the Ferrari team to consider a change of driver after he failed to progress past the second stage of qualifying at the Hungary event. Sharing his thoughts ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, he stated (via SIM on X):

"Well, firstly, I mean, in the heat of the moment, that can happen to anyone, and it's obviously not truly how I feel.

"I haven't worked with anyone during this break. I've just been with family, been with my niece and nephew, with Roscoe, and it's been great. I've enjoyed being away and being able to unplug, and then just bring myself back to my core. That's how I've always done it, with lots of meditation and just finding gratitude in every single day and realigning yourself to your core beliefs. They've always been there, and I will use those moving forward."

Lewis Hamilton will now have his focus set on an improvement from his outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Budapest race witnessed him record his worst Grand Prix finish for the Ferrari team since his move. Hamilton finished the race in 12th and failed to advance through the 70-lap event.

