Lewis Hamilton reminisces losing the world championship in his rookie year at China

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up on his first outing at the Chinese Grand Prix back in his debut season in 2007, where a DNF cost him a championship. The British driver revealed that he didn't leave his hotel room for days and sulked about the defeat.

2007 was the year Hamilton announced himself to the world of Formula 1. In his debut season with McLaren, the British driver secured four victories and entered the penultimate race in China as the world championship leader.

However, things went downhill as McLaren delayed his pitstop despite his tire being completely worn out. As a result, Hamilton went off the track and hit the gravel, resulting in a DNF.

Kimi Raikkonen won the race and closed down the gap in the championship race. Eventually, Raikkonen won the final race in Brazil and clinched the title, beating Hamilton by a single point.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton recently recalled that heartbreaking debut at the 2007 Chinese Grand and how he didn't leave his hotel room for days in disappointment. Talking to W Magazine, he said:

"If I look back to my first year I came here to Shanghai, I remember after the race I had here, I didn't leave my hotel room for two days. It took me a long time to really bounce back from the feeling I was having. I couldn't understand the pain that I was feeling or where it was coming from. Of course I knew it was coming from an event [race] I just had, but I couldn't control it. I didn't have the tools." [3:04 onwards]

While Hamilton missed the mark in his rookie season, he won his first world championship a year later with McLaren. From then on, he never looked back and won six world titles with Mercedes to equal the record for most title wins registered by a driver in F1's history.

Lewis Hamilton admits 'fighting for life' to win eighth world championship

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton, joined Scuderia Ferrari this year, making a groundbreaking switch at the age of 40. However, his hunger and desire to win his eighth world championship haven't died.

In his conversation with W Magazine, he revealed his life goals, which included fighting for another title.

"In terms of other projects that I have going, I have my life documentary that I'm working on, which is a long one. I have a movie that I am trying to write, which is gonna take me forever. I'm fighting for my life to win another world championship. That's the number one priority." [14:21 onwards]

That being said, Lewis Hamilton's debut season with Ferrari started on an underwhelming note as he finished P10 in Australia and was disqualified in China as his car didn't pass post-race checks due to excessive plank wear.

