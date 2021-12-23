Lewis Hamilton has reportedly told Mercedes he will not be retiring

Lewis Hamilton will not be retiring, according to Motorsport Italy, who reported that the Briton has taken time away from the sport to reflect instead. The Italian version of the Motorsport Network says Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is aware of the Briton returning to the sport in 2022 as per his contract with the team.

Negating the fact that Hamilton is retiring, Motorsport Network Italy wrote, saying:

“Obviously, no one should make an announcement of a news that has never become official but only whispered in the ear of Toto Wolff. The Austrian manager, but also the leaders of Daimler AG, wanted certainties quickly to avoid reliving a situation that the team had already experienced in 2016 with Nico Rosberg.”

According to the Italian publication, the Mercedes team boss is aware that Lewis Hamilton will continue to drive in the sport, as the team and corporate side of Mercedes want to avoid a Nico Rosberg-like scenario. The German champion had announced a surprise retirement after claiming his title in 2016.

After Rosberg’s announcement to retire in 2016, Mercedes have always made sure to sign an ironclad contract with their drivers to avoid such shock announcements. Although Rosberg’s decision did not affect their team, it had drawn flak from the board in Stuttgart. Similarly, when Hamilton signed his contract at the beginning of the 2021 season, the Briton signed a multi-year deal until the 2023 season. That gives him another two seasons to race in the sport.

Toto Wolff positive Lewis Hamilton will continue to race

According to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's post-season media session, Lewis Hamilton will continue to race despite his heartbreak in Abu Dhabi. The Austrian, however, felt both he and the Briton needed time to reflect and overcome the shortcomings of the season finale.

Speaking at the session, Toto Wolff spoke of Lewis Hamilton’s mindset, saying:

“We will be working through the events of the next weeks and months and as a racer, his heart will say ‘I need to continue’ because he is at the peak of his game.”

