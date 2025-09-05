Lewis Hamilton reveals it wasn't Niki Lauda but a former Ferrari legend who convinced him to move to Mercedes in 2012

Lewis Hamilton claims Niki Lauda played a significant role in recruiting him to Mercedes in 2013. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the 2025 Italian GP, the Ferrari driver said the late Austrian world champion was a major inspiration for him and that he wishes to keep Lauda’s legacy alive.

Lauda was instrumental in bringing Hamilton from McLaren to Mercedes, a move that sparked a dominant era for both the team and the seven-time world champion. Much of Hamilton’s career success came at Mercedes, and he credits Lauda’s competitive spirit within the team as a key influence. The 40-year-old also paid tribute to the former Ferrari driver with a special helmet design during the Italian GP weekend.

Hamilton recalled that while Ross Brawn had a role in his move, it was Lauda who truly convinced him to join Mercedes in 2013. He fondly remembered celebrating championships with the triple world champion and described their relationship as highly motivating. Hamilton also noted that joining Ferrari has given him a deeper appreciation of Lauda’s history and legacy with the team.

Speaking about Lauda at the press conference in Monza, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Well, firstly, I have so much love for Niki. But Niki didn’t convince me to join Mercedes. It was more Ross, really, back then. When we sat together in my mum’s kitchen, he told me where the team was going and what they were doing. Niki was definitely a part of it, but it was mostly that meeting that really pulled me in. Niki and I had an amazing relationship. When I joined Ferrari, I hadn’t even thought of Niki having driven at Ferrari. It was literally just because, as a kid, I watched Michael and was a big fan of the team. I always looked at the reaction from the crowd every time Ferrari was on the podium – the passion was like no other team. I wanted to feel what that was like.”

“Now, having joined the team and learning more about the history, it’s amazing this weekend, because I got to celebrate Niki at Mercedes, I got to celebrate winning championships with him, and now to be able to come to Ferrari and celebrate him here too. His legacy continues to live on. I know what he would be saying to me nowadays, and he’s always in the back of my mind that thought. When I didn’t do well, he would do this and he’d tell me to “give them hell” – but he would always say the word ‘arseholes’! I never understood it at first. I’d say “what do you mean? Do you mean give them hell?” and he would say no “give them arseholes!”. But he was just such a fighter.”

Lewis Hamilton believes Monza tactics are not on the table despite the penalty.

Lewis Hamilton believes that tactics like taking a tow from the car ahead, often used at Monza, are not yet on the table for Ferrari drivers. The Briton carries a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under double yellow flags at the Dutch GP. He acknowledged that while all options are being considered, a tow requires one driver to be sacrificed for another. Hamilton recalled Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa using the strategy in the past at Ferrari and said he didn’t mind being the sacrificial lamb if it meant putting Charles Leclerc on the front row. He added that although a tow can be beneficial, it has always been a risky strategy.

Asked if he would give a tow to his teammate Leclerc in qualifying in Monza, Lewis Hamilton said:

“A tow? Yeah. For pole, let’s say? No. I know that Ferrari used to do it many years ago. I remember when I started, at least, I noticed Kimi and Felipe used to do that often. I’ve never really… it can be beneficial, but in my past, it felt like there was more risk, and often one person had to be sacrificed for it. So I’m not sure whether they will do that this weekend. It’s not been discussed. But if it meant getting Charles there, then I would be happy to play that role.”

The penalty from the Dutch GP puts Lewis Hamilton on the back foot at Ferrari’s home ground. After an underwhelming maiden season with the Prancing Horse, he must bounce back following his retirement at Zandvoort. Although he sits sixth in the drivers’ championship with a smaller points gap to his teammate, strong performances in the remaining races will be vital. Ferrari is currently second in the constructors’ championship, but a double retirement at the Dutch GP has allowed Mercedes to close the gap to just 12 points, while Red Bull Racing, in fourth place, remains 46 points behind.

