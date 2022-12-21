Even after winning so much at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton still has a soft spot for his former team McLaren. The seven-time world champion started his Formula 1 journey with McLaren in 2007 and won his first world title a year later. He left the British outfit to join Mercedes in 2013 and won six more world titles with the Silver Arrows.

Speaking to Channel 4, Hamilton opened up about McLaren and how he wishes them well for next season. He also expressed his sadness whenever the team didn't do well.

"I like looking at McLaren, I always check where they are because that was where I started and I'm always wishing them well even though they're competitors of mine. There will be days where they're down and I feel sad for them because, again, that's where I first did my simulation rounds, drove my car for the first time. I kind of want them to do well, so I hope they have a better year next year," he said.

We know our favourite. Brazil 2008 was a special one. 🤩 From your first back in 2007... to your 300th today. Congrats, @LewisHamilton . What an achievement.We know our favourite. Brazil 2008 was a special one. 🤩 From your first back in 2007... to your 300th today. Congrats, @LewisHamilton. What an achievement. 👏We know our favourite. Brazil 2008 was a special one. 🤩🇧🇷🏆 https://t.co/35qjF35jQE

Lewis Hamilton also spoke about how other teams are constantly trying to improve and fight for more points, despite not having a car that can win races or championships. He praised the teams for never losing hope and fighting to make the most of what was at their disposal.

"I felt this real appreciation for all these other teams that are trying to do the same thing, with the same intentions, trying to be better and fighting for something. Going through difficult times because they've built a car that's clearly not capable of fighting at the front. It's pretty cool to be a part of and to witness," he expressed.

Toto Wolff confident in Lewis Hamilton and his contract extension

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff expressed his confidence in Lewis Hamilton's ability to perform. Despite the seven-time world champion being on the wrong end of his 30s, Wolff has full faith in him and is sure about him extending his contract with the Brackley-based team.

"Absolutely. Lewis is part of the team and the team is part of Lewis, [so there is] no reason to not continue. I think one of his strengths is that he's always hungry. He's always eager. He is a great sportsman, but he's also someone that's extremely driven and determined," he said.

"They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin. And I want to be the best teammate I can be to them." "My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 and they really are my family."They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin. And I want to be the best teammate I can be to them." 💬 "My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 and they really are my family. "They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin. And I want to be the best teammate I can be to them." https://t.co/bzAGa3WhGa

Being with the team for nearly a decade and winning several world titles has made Lewis Hamilton an integral part of how the Silver Arrows operate. The Brit also recently expressed how the team was like a family to him and expressed his desire to be with them for as long as possible.

