Lewis Hamilton rumoured to quit Mercedes and move to F1 rivals: “I wouldn't rule it out"

There could be an added twist in the tale for Lewis Hamilton as a possible move towards Ferrari could be in play.

The Mercedes driver was quite frustrated after the first race of the season. The pace from Mercedes was just not there, and as a result, the driver was unable to challenge for a podium.

In the post-race interview in Bahrain, team boss Toto Wolff admitted that it was the worst race of his racing career and that steps will be taken to boost the car's competitiveness.

Hamilton's contract is up for renewal at the end of the season. That has become a topic of debate, with SkyF1 presenter Simon Lazenby hinting that a possible move to Ferrari could be an option if Mercedes do not improve. Talking to Express Sport Simon said that he wouldn't rule out such a move.

“I think if anyone deserves an opportunity to be in the best possible car to be racing Max Verstappen it’s Lewis Hamilton. He’s not going to join Red Bull while Max is there. It’s the desire of all drivers to drive for Ferrari. In the past, Lewis has been quoted as saying he would like to drive for Ferrari. If Ferrari moves comfortably ahead of Mercedes I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Lewis Hamilton calls for accountability at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton was not too happy after the Bahrain GP and called for accountability from Mercedes. The driver said that his suggestions for the car were not taken up, which contributed in the car not being up to the mark. He said:

“Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car. Like, I’ve driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn’t need. And I think it’s really about accountability, it’s about owning up and saying ‘yeah, you know what, we didn’t listen to you, it’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work’.”

A possibility of Hamilton moving to Ferrari seems far-fetched at the moment, especially with the team already trying to align itself around Charles Leclerc.

At the same time, in F1 nothing is impossible. Hamilton's move from McLaren to Mercedes also came as a surprise at the time but worked wonders.

