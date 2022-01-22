Lewis Hamilton’s defeat in Abu Dhabi was “a very bad thing”, claims Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries

Lewis Hamilton's loss to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was 'a very bad thing', according to Dutch driver Nyck de Vries.

De Vries is a reserve driver for Mercedes in F1. He also represented Mercedes in Formula E and was the 2021 world champion. The Dutchman spoke about Hamilton's bid for a record-breaking eighth world title and how the circumstances 'deprived' the Briton of the historic feat.

During an interview with GPFans' affiliate website in the Netherlands, De Vries acknowledged Verstappen as 'a worthy champion' before saying:

“But on the other hand, Lewis (Hamilton) also had a really strong season. On that particular Sunday in Abu Dhabi, he did everything needed to win the title. They [FIA race control] made some decisions that were not by the book and actually came as a surprise, and that ultimately deprived him of the championship. That is, of course, a very bad thing and I don’t think that should be possible in sports. But what do you do with it? I don't know.”

The decisions De Vries is referring to in the interview have landed Race Director Michael Masi in hot water. The Australian's future in the role is now up in the air, subject to an internal investigation by the FIA.

Reports also suggest the results of the same investigation will determine what Hamilton decides. Many have speculated that the 'disillusioned' Mercedes driver is considering hanging up his gloves and leaving F1 for good.

Max Verstappen's win over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi was 'unsatisfactory', feels Damon Hill

Former world champion Damon Hill has said Max Verstappen's win over Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was 'unsatisfactory'.

Hill, who won the world championship with Williams in 1996, made the comment during a Sky F1 panel discussion. He said:

“I think ultimately the Lewis Hamilton fans feel very aggrieved because, and Lewis Hamilton may well do and Mercedes do, the way the decision went disadvantaged them and they feel robbed. So, there is a lot of ill-feeling obviously. But in the Dutch camp, was it a satisfactory way of deciding a championship? You have to say it was unsatisfactory.”

Many irate fans of the seven-time world champion even bombarded Hill and other pundits for what they deemed an unfair result.

The former champion turned analyst even made a hilarious Twitter poll in an attempt to get angry fans off his back recently. This came after he told fans to 'get over' the end of the 2021 season.

