Lewis Hamilton’s arrival boosts Ferrari’s revenue in otherwise disappointing season

While it has largely proven to be a gloomy on-track partnership between Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari team so far, their collaboration has shown a staggering difference off track. Specifically, the Italian outfit has experienced a massive revenue jump since the signing of the British driver.

The 40-year-old who joined the Scuderia Ferrari outfit in what was a seismic switch ahead of the commencement of the 2025 campaign, has largely seen his move translate into a multi-million profit rake for the Maranello-based outfit. According to a report courtesy of Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Ferrari team has raked in over €70 million following his switch to the team.

Specifically, the report highlights that Ferrari has experienced a jump from the €313 million from the first seven months of 2024 to €396m through the same period in 2025, thanks to its news partnership and increased bonuses it has earned from the second place the team achieved in the 2024 season — which accounts for over €40m of this earning.

The report also noted the brand development from Lewis Hamilton and the merchandise sales of the seven-time world champion have also contributed over €30m, taking the total figure past the €70m profit mark.

The report concludes by highlighting that the team anticipates its profit to soar through the final 10 rounds of the season, especially if the Ferrari team and Lewis Hamilton get more competitive with their on-track display.

Lewis Hamilton promises an improved outing with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, on his part, promised a much-improved outing for the Scuderia Ferrari outfit following his outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The former Mercedes driver endured a forgettable outing at the Hungaroring race.

Hamilton qualified for the Grand Prix in 12th place and failed to make any progress through the 70-lap event on Sunday (Aug 10). The result marked Hamilton’s worst outing at the Budapest event in his 18-year career. During his interaction with the media, he stressed his optimism for the remainder of the season.

“It’s been a challenging weekend and one to move on from. We weren’t able to make the progress we hoped for but I’m grateful for the effort everyone in the team put in throughout the weekend. Now we head into the break. I’ll be using the time to reset, recharge and come back stronger. I’m not where I want to be yet, but the fight’s not over - don’t count me out,” he said via Ferrari’s official website.

Lewis Hamilton’s start to life at the Ferrari team has largely not unfolded as he would have envisaged, and he is currently on a 14-race run without a podium finish - the worst of his career so far. The former McLaren driver is also within touching distance of becoming the Ferrari driver with the most races before a podium, a feat currently held by former French driver, Didier Pironi [19].

