Lewis Hamilton’s ‘dream’ of F1 championship with Ferrari ruled out by Luca di Montezemolo

Lewis Hamilton's quest for the record-breaking eighth Formula 1 title has encountered a powerful critic in former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo. As the 2025 season picks up pace, di Montezemolo has delivered a blunt verdict on Hamilton's title ambitions with Ferrari, implying that the British driver may have made the move too late.

Ad

Di Montezemolo made his return to the Formula 1 paddock at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix after over a decade. A towering figure in Ferrari history, he oversaw multiple championship triumphs during the Schumacher era, but found the team, in his own words, lacked 'soul'.

In an interview with Swiss publication Blick (via PlanetF1), the 77-year-old didn't mince words about Hamilton's chances:

"His dream of winning the World Championship title at Ferrari will not come true."

Ad

Trending

While Montezemolo's statement clearly reflects the early 2025 reality for Hamilton. The seven-time world champion is struggling to get it going since his famous move from Mercedes prior to the 2025 season. Facing issues with the car, the Ferrari #44 has yet to record a podium finish in the opening four rounds.

The 77-year-old Ferrari icon had earlier criticized the team for its lack of leadership on and off the track. Ferrari is already lacking pace compared to their rivals, Red Bull and Mercedes, in 2025. Fred Vasseur's side has already fallen 94 points behind leader McLaren in the constructors' standings.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton qualifying in P9 for the Bahrain GP. Source: Getty

Meanwhile, compared to Hamilton, Charles Leclerc has managed to impress with regular points so far. He is leading Hamilton by seven points despite the latter's Spring win at the Chinese Grand Prix. Di Montezemolo further highlighted Hamilton's struggles in adapting to a 'new way of working'. He said via Grand Prix News,

Ad

"Hamilton is a fantastic guy. He is part of the history of Formula 1. He knows this is his last chance. He came to Ferrari to win and to end his career. That being said, it is hard to adapt to a new way of working. Moreover, you need a car that can fight for the title. After so many years, we really need a winning car."

Ad

Apart from his disqualification in China, Lewis Hamilton finished 10th in Australia, seventh in Japan, and fifth in Bahrain. This placed him 52 points behind the leader, Lando Norris, with 25 points.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on Bahrain GP as Ferrari eyes improvement in Jeddah

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton before the Bahrain GP. Source: Getty

Despite the criticism, Ferrari's performance in Bahrain showed glimmers of promise. Both drivers displayed improved pace, with Lewis Hamilton particularly finding form during the second stint of the race. The Briton finished fifth after a P9 start and reflected on his ongoing adaptation process.

Ad

Speaking to F1, Hamilton acknowledged the lessons learned and his desire to bring more consistency across sessions:

"The car is sometimes quite hard to drive and I'm really working hard to adapt my driving style so that’s really what I've got to do....But the team did a great job with the pit stops today and the strategy...I learned a lot today. As I saw, that middle stint I was really in line with the car and I had the pace, and I was moving forwards. I need that at the beginning and the end and I need that in qualifying. So, I know what to search for now."

Ad

With the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah next on the F1 calendar, Hamilton will hope to apply these insights to a track where he has already won once.

Expand Tweet

While di Montezemolo’s remarks cast doubt over his championship hopes, if there's one thing Lewis Hamilton has proven over the years, it's that he thrives under adversity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More