"Lewis Hamilton's dream of a world championship title at Ferrari will not come true!": F1 icon shares heartbreaking prediction for the 7x champion

Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo has crushed Lewis Hamilton's dream of winning his eighth world title with the Italian team with an upsetting prediction. He said that the team lacked leadership and the Brit won't succeed in winning a championship.

Hamilton has seven world championships to his name, equalling the record of most titles won by an F1 driver. Out of these, he won six titles with Mercedes. However, after three years of struggle post-2021, the Brit took a leap of faith to join Scuderia Ferrari, likely in search of a record-breaking eighth title.

However, the beginning of the 2025 season hasn't been perfect. In five races, Hamilton has scored only 31 points and ranks P7 in the championship races.

Moreover, given the dire state of Ferrari, former team chairman Luca di Montezemolo has made an upsetting prediction. He believed that Lewis Hamilton wouldn't win his eighth title with Ferrari. Talking to Swiss Blick, Montezemolo said:

"His dream of a world championship title at Ferrari will not come true."

Not only that, Luca questioned the Italian team's leadership, saying the team lacks passion and soul.

"The team has lacked leadership for years. Yes, it lacks soul. They used to work day and night, and the company used to stand for passion. And now they're chasing success almost without a plan."

In 2024, Ferrari finished P2 in the Constructors' championship, losing the title to McLaren by the barest of margins. However, instead of leveling up, Fred Vasseur has seen a sharp decline, dropping to P4 in the Constructors' standings.

Moreover, the drivers, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, are seemingly unhappy with the car's performance. While the 2025 season is still long, the disappointing start has left the fans concerned and worried about what the rest of the year might have in store for Ferrari.

Red Bull senior advisor deems Lewis Hamilton 'desperate'

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's disappointing start at Ferrari has drawn mixed reactions from the F1 fraternity. Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that the seven-time world champion appeared desperate in the red suit. Talking to F1-Insider.com, Marko said:

"He does indeed seem desperate. But I believe that he is waiting for the 2026 car and hopes that Ferrari will not only achieve the jackpot with this car but that the Scuderia will also build a car that he can handle better.”

The car, SF-25, is the core problem behind Lewis Hamilton's struggles. He is unable to adjust to the technicalities, and the overall lack of pace is hurting him badly during race weekends.

Not only that, the Brit is still experimenting with the setups, as he has yet to fully understand the car's behavior on different tracks.

