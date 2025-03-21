Lewis Hamilton’s father congratulated by rival F1 star’s dad after his sprint pole position in China

Anthony Hamilton was congratulated by Lando Norris' father, Adam, after the success of his son, Lewis Hamilton, in the sprint qualifying session of the Chinese Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari driver clinched pole position ahead of his nearest challenger, Max Verstappen.

Ad

The 40-year-old, who recently switched to the Italian outfit from Mercedes AMG, secured his maiden pole with his new team while setting a new lap record—1:30.849—at the Shanghai circuit.

Lewis Hamilton witnessed the aftermath of his brilliant one-lap drive in qualifying, laced with numerous congratulations and encomiums from fans and individuals in the F1 paddock. Lando Norris’ father, who is attending the Grand Prix weekend to cheer for his son, appeared caught up in the excitement surrounding Hamilton’s pole position. He opted to congratulate the father of the seven-time F1 champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by ESPN F1, Adam Norris, in what appeared to be a show of sportsmanship, saluted the 65-year-old on his son's achievement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Norris, who entered qualifying as favorites, could only manage a sixth-place finish. Meanwhile, Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri qualified in third place ahead of the sprint race.

Anthony Hamilton, who was visibly elated in the pictures, will hope his son makes the Chinese Grand Prix weekend even more memorable with a victory in the sprint shootout.

Lewis Hamilton’s father speaks on comforting Isack Hadjar

Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony, previously detailed his thought process when he went to offer comfort to Isack Hadjar. The Racing Bulls driver, who was making his F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix, saw his race come to an abrupt end following a crash on the formation lap.

Ad

The 20-year-old, who was subsequently overwhelmed with emotions following the unfortunate event, appeared to be in tears as he walked from the track to the FIA hospitality unit.

However, while Hadjar took the lonely and somber walk, Hamilton Sr. quickly rushed to him, hugging him and offering a few words in an attempt to comfort the young French driver.

Sharing his thought process on the events that unfolded with Hadjar, the 65-year-old told Sky Sports F1 how his heart sank for both Hadjar and his parents.

Ad

“When I saw it happen, my heart just sank for him—not just for him, but for his parents, for everything that they have done, all the hard work to get to this one point, and it's like it was snatched from you. And I just felt terrible for him. So I just thought, you know what, I need to go and tell this kid: keep your head high, walk tall, you’re going to come back.”

Ad

Further speaking on the talent of the former F2 star, he continued:

“I think he is a phenomenal driver, you know. I really do. I think there is more to come from Isack than we probably have seen this weekend.”

In recent years, Lewis Hamilton’s father has made a habit of offering emotional support to rookie F1 drivers, and he took the time to check on Hadjar following the conclusion of the Albert Park event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback