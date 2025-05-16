Lewis Hamilton's father set to take up one of the key FIA roles

According to PlanetF1, Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, has been working privately with the FIA and is expected to have a key advisory role within its Young Driver Development Pathway scheme. Born in Grenada in 1960, he married Carmen Larbalestier and worked with their son.
A renowned face around the paddock and within the F1 community, the racing car manager has supported the seven-time world champion throughout his rise to the top and often accompanies him on race weekends. After his work reportedly impressed the governing body, he will accompany its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, at the official June 2025 launch of YDDP in Macau, China.
The news raised eyebrows as the former Mercedes driver is not fond of the 63-year-old and has criticized him several times. A former rally car driver, the Dubai-born Emirati took up the charge on December 17, 2021.
When Lewis Hamilton criticised Mohammed Ben Sulayem for penalizing the use of expletives
After the conclusion of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix last March, Lewis Hamilton said (via PlanetF1):
"There is a real lack of accountability here, within this sport, within the FIA. There are things that are happening behind closed doors, there is no transparency, there is really no accountability and we need that. The fans need that. How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you don’t have that?”
Hamilton also called out Mohammed Ben Sulayem's move to penalize drivers for using expletives while racing or in other official roles. The rule was partially relaxed after a change in regulations earlier this month.