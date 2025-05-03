Lewis Hamilton's former adversary left speechless by Max Verstappen's pole lap for the F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton's former adversary and McLaren teammate Jenson Button shared that he was left speechless after Max Verstappen's stunning pole position lap for the F1 Miami GP. The Dutch driver stunned everyone once again by putting together a lap that neither of the McLaren duo could match.

The F1 Miami GP qualifying session was an intriguing one. We had the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri setting the pace at the front, with the Australian seemingly having the edge over his teammate as well. Verstappen was able to use Red Bull's agility through the fast speed sections to pull away in the first sector.

While the Dutch driver was able to do so, he was losing time in the next two sectors as the car was just overheating its tires compared to the McLaren pair. In Q3, however, Max Verstappen made sure that he nailed the second sector strong enough for the duo to not catch up with him, and ultimately it paid off.

The Dutch driver was less than a tenth faster than Lando Norris as he secured his third pole position of the season. Talking about Max Verstappen's pole position on the Sky Sports broadcast, Jenson Button stated that he was left speechless. He said:

"I'm kind of speechless. Max got it altogether. The first corner was dicey with a snap of oversteer. He was drifting through Turns 5 and 6, it looked stunning. So impressive."

With three pole positions, Max Verstappen now has the most poles of anyone this season.

Max Verstappen looks back on his pole position lap

Max Verstappen was very happy after securing another position. The Dutch driver has been quite impressive around the track and has won two of the last three races. Looking back at the session and his final lap, the Red Bull driver said:

"It’s been a great qualifying. We improved the car a tiny amount as well, which helped me to basically rotate it a bit better. Honestly, Q1, Q2, Q3, just improving every run really, trying to find a bit more the limit."

He added:

"I had a tiny moment on my final lap into Turn 1, so I lost a bit of time there. But around here it’s just very complicated with the tyres over a lap. But in the end it worked out well, so I’m very happy to be on pole. I mean you can back out of it, but it’s qualifying so you have to try and correct it, and just floor it out of the corner."

Unlike other tracks where pole position tends to be an advantage, we've not had any winners around Miami from pole in the last three editions. Could Verstappen reverse the trend on Sunday (May 4)? Well, he will certainly give it a go.

