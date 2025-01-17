Lewis Hamilton's hunger would be a factor in continued success in F1, opines former champion

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion, turned 40 this month. He is set to race for Ferrari in the 2025 season, and Jacques Villeneuve believes that his hunger will define his future and not his growing age.

Hamilton made a bold move for the upcoming season as he left Mercedes to join Scuderia Ferrari. The unexpected move saw the 40-year-old bid farewell to the Silver Arrows after 12 years and six drivers' titles.

His transition to Ferrari is something the fans are eagerly looking forward to. Hamilton is expected to fly to Maranello this week and take the 2022 challenger F1-75 for a spin at the Fiorano track.

However, the debate over the seven-time world champion's longevity in F1 has gained steam as he turned 40 in January 2025. He has been in F1 since 2008 and has matured into one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport.

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve recently shed his take on the debate. He suggested a key factor that will define Hamilton's longevity. Talking to Action Network, he said (via crash.net):

"It depends if Lewis Hamilton has the same hunger as Fernando Alonso or not. He still wants one championship, and he wants it with Ferrari. So that should be enough to give him the hunger. But if the going gets tough, will he just think, will I be fighter and warrior like Alonso or will he think it’s time do something else with my life?"

"But physically there’s no issue. He’s super fit, he’s super strong, he can go on another 10 years, there’s no problem there. But it’s all in the head and his desire."

Lewis Hamilton has won two races since 2021 while weathering his career's longest winless streak. He will hope to clinch a record-breaking eighth drivers' title with his new team Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton will arrive in Maranello next week, confirmed Ferrari CEO

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Anticipation around Lewis Hamilton's first day at Ferrari is gaining steam among fans. Confirming the ongoing speculation, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna revealed the seven-time world champion's impending arrival in Maranello. According to Auto Racer, Vigna said:

“There is a lot of excitement; there is a lot of desire to start. We are preparing the last things; Lewis will start and will come to us next week." (via Sportsrush)

Hamilton will reportedly head to Ferrari's factory in Maranello around January 20 for simulation tests. Furthermore, he is expected to report at the Fiorano track and feature in the TPC test with Ferrari's 2022 season challenger on January 22.

However, according to rumors, this schedule is subject to change if weather disrupts the testing session. On the final day, Hamilton will also likely meet key engineers and personnel in his first official introductory get-together with Ferrari.

