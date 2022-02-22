Lewis Hamilton's ominous warning for Max Verstappen and F1 teams

Lewis Hamilton has fired ominous warning shots at his rivals ahead of the 2022 F1 season, saying he is yet to deliver his best in the sport. The seven-time world champion says he's as fit as he’s ever been and cannot wait “to attack” once again for the championship.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with the media after Mercedes’s 2022 car launch, the Briton said:

“With these long seasons, the off time isn’t as long as you would hope for. Over the years, I’ve learned how to be efficient with my time with recovery, training, and the building back up both your body and your mind. Naturally when you have an extra year of experience under your belt that always helps. And I always feel these sorts of experiences can help turn that emotion into strength and into power. And that’s what I’m doing I’m putting that into my training and putting that into the work with the team.”

To top it all off, he sent out a warning, saying:

“And if you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year.”

After his title heartbreak at last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi, many predicted that Hamilton might not return to the sport. Those predictions, however, turned out to be false when the Briton announced his return on social media earlier this month. Upon his return, he revealed that he had taken the time to rightfully recharge and recollect his thoughts, spending the days with his family.

FIA’s action plan post Abu Dhabi inquiry doesn’t “restore trust”, says Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton feels the FIA’s proposed restricting plans for the 2022 F1 season doesn’t suddenly restore his trust with the motorsport governing body. He feels that unless the FIA takes concrete action going forward, nothing will change.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with the media after Mercedes’s 2022 car launch, Hamilton said:

“Trust obviously can be lost in the blink of an eye or a flick of a finger. Trust is something that’s but to earn trust is something that’s built over a long, long period of time. Whilst I didn’t see that coming. As I said, these, this first announcement at launch yesterday is perhaps the first step of that but that doesn’t necessarily change everything just yet. We have to see actual action. And I think it will take a bit of time.”

Lewis Hamilton further stated that he isn’t focussing on the FIA’s announcements and is instead concentrating on the upcoming season. This year, he will be trying to arrive at the start of the season in the best possible shape that he can.

Edited by Anurag C