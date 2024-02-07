Lewis Hamilton's race engineer 'Bono' faces major obstacle in following the Mercedes driver to Ferrari next season - Reports

Lewis Hamilton's trusted race engineer Pete 'Bono' Bonnington would reportedly face a major obstacle if he plans to move to Ferrari with the driver in 2025.

In a groundbreaking move, it was announced that Lewis Hamilton will be leaving Mercedes in the 2025 season to join Scuderia Ferrari, thanks to a release-clause in his contract with the Silver Arrows.

Many F1 pundits and commentators have speculated that the Brit would also want Pete Bonnington to make the switch to Ferarri with him. The pair have been working together since the 2013 season, achieving remarkable results in their time together at Mercedes.

However, there is a major issue that Bono would face if he decides to move: gardening leave. Teams in F1 have gardening leaves set for their employees to restrict them from working for rival teams.

If Bono makes it through the final race of the 2024 season, it would be difficult for him to join Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton in 2025. The report read (via PlanetF1):

"One complication is that Bonnington would have to stay with Mercedes until the final race of this season in Abu Dhabi on December 8th and then be available for Ferrari in early 2025, meaning a very tight transition in terms of the so-called ‘gardening leave’."

Lewis Hamilton reveals his childhood dream of driving for Ferrari

The announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari sent shockwaves across the internet. The Brit has been racing with Mercedes since 2013 and has achieved record-breaking milestones with the German team. He won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows and was a major factor in the team's eight constructors' titles.

Expressing his gratitude to the team on social media, Lewis Hamilton wrote:

"It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions. But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025."

Hamilton then said that driving with Ferrari was one of his childhood dreams, which he would soon be fulfilling.

"I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red."

According to reports, the Brackley-based team's performances in the last two seasons have a major factor behind the move. Hamilton has not won a single Grand Prix since Saudi Arabia in 2021, meanwhile Ferrari has shown great signs of improvement.

Alex Albon was speculated to be a candidate for Hamilton's seat in 2025, but as he recently claimed, his focus is on Williams for now.