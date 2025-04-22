Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari down to the car being more favoured to Charles Leclerc's driving style: Reports

Apart from the Sprint win in China, Lewis Hamilton does not have anything to brag about after the first five races with Ferrari. The seven-time world champion, who arrived at the Prancing Horse this season, struggled with the car, and failed to bring out optimum performance coming into 2025. However, recent reports suggest that Hamilton's struggle was mainly due to the nature of the car, and that it wasn't a 'skill' issue.

Going by a recent report by Italian media outlet Autoracer, the Ferrari SF-25 is mainly suited to Charles Leclerc's driving style. Leclerc, being a veteran at Maranello-based, one can understand why it is so. Therefore, Hamilton, who drove Mercedes cars for the last 12 years, is finding it hard to extract performance from the car.

The report further explored how Hamilton was suffering from the light rear of the SF-25, something he did throughout his stint with Mercedes. As a result, the British driver encountered enormous under-steer while braking. Although Ferrari and Hamilton tried to sort it out during the pre-season through settings, it seemed to be a far cry.

On the other hand, it proved to be beneficial for Leclerc, who has been putting inputs for the car for the last few years. As a result, Leclerc was able to show incredible pace at times, and claimed Ferrari's first podium of the season in the recently concluded race in Saudi Arabia.

Besides this, the Monegasque was comparatively the better Ferrari driver in 2025 so far. Going by the statistics, Leclerc leads the qualifying battle against Hamilton by 4-1. In the main race, he leads it by 4-0 (In China, both Ferrari drivers were disqualified.)

After five races and a Sprint, Charles Leclerc has amassed 47 points and is currently placed in P5 of the Driver's Standings. Lewis Hamilton with 31 points is occupying P7. Oscar Piastri leads the championship with 99 points.

Ferrari boss lent his support for Lewis Hamilton: "Will be 2,000 per cent behind him"

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur addressed the recent Lewis Hamilton situation and stated that he has full support for the seven-time world champion amid tough times. Speaking about how he wanted to remain supportive, here's what the Scuderia Ferrari boss said,

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 - Source: Getty

“I will be 2,000 per cent behind him. I will give him support and we will start from tomorrow morning to try to find solutions and reasons and to work on it early in the morning. But honestly, I am not too worried.

"We just have to adjust the balance because we are, collectively, Lewis and us, we are struggling with the balance of his car and [how] he is working the tyres. It’s a kind of negative spot but I think the potential of the car is there and we will try to solve that," Vasseur, who worked as the boss of Hamilton during his F2 days, further added. (via PlanetF1)

At the end of the Saudi Arabian GP, Ferrari managed to collect 78 points, and are in P4 in the Constructors' Championship. McLaren leads the pack with 188 points, followed by Mercedes and Red Bull.

