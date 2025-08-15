Lewis Hamilton's summer break playlist: All about the songs that made it to the 7x F1 champion's playlist

With the F1 world enjoying some time off the track, Lewis Hamilton has shared a public playlist on Spotify for the fans to engage with in the absence of racing. It comprised 46 songs that run for about 2 hours and 15 minutes uninterrupted.

Hamilton has made several Spotify playlists, and his "SUMMER BREAK 25" catalogue of songs is the latest one to join the fray. The last time that the Briton made a playlist during summer break was in 2022.

With the Ferrari driver getting some time off the track, he got back to his old practice and prepared a curated list of songs for his fans. Revealing about his new playlist, he took to X and shared:

"Song for the summer break ✌🏾"

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Song for the summer break ✌🏾https://t.co/yKybTUqDbr

The seven-time champion's playlist consists of 46 songs; artists Odeal and Nippa have three songs each, while Mk.gee, Nemzzz, Octavian, Mereba, RAYE, Burna Boy, and Pa Salieu each have two songs.

The rest of the playlist was comprised of songs by single artists. A few revered names like Justin Bieber's DAISIES and Don Toliver's Embarassed (feat. Travis Scott) also made appearances.

However, no song from his co-produced blockbuster F1 movie was added to the playlist, despite Toliver's song making the cut in his catalogue.

What is Lewis Hamilton up to during the summer break?

Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain race weekend - Source: Getty

While Lewis Hamilton has found a way to keep his fans hooked on the music scene, he has also taken time off to enjoy the four-week break between the Hungarian and Dutch GP. After a dismal start to the 2025 season, the Briton was seen enjoying his time off the grid, as he travelled with Roscoe.

The 40-year-old shared an image of himself and his 12-year-old bulldog on X:

"Outta office."

Lewis Hamilton's X post on August 15 | Source: X/@LewisHamilton

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari over the winter break after being a Mercedes driver for the past 12 years. He embarked on his next F1 chapter with great ambitions of clinching an eighth drivers' title, that too donning elusive Scuderia red.

However, Hamilton's expectations hit an early roadblock as the prancing horses have been easily trampled by McLaren's hype train. The papaya squad has won 11 of the 14 races held so far, while Ferrari has yet to score a win in the 2025 season.

Hamilton's end of the garage has also not been scoring great points, as Charles Leclerc sits 42 points ahead of him after the Hungarian GP. However, the team has quickly switched to focus on the 2026 regulations reset, because if they hit the ground running, the scarlet duo will have the chance to bring back the championship glory to Maranello.

