Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are 'role models' for Alex Albon when it comes to causes outside F1

Alex Albon looks up to drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel as role models.

Talking to the media during the FW45 presentation on Monday, Albon was asked about his experience of going to Thailand and meeting a lot of kids in the orphanage where he went to contribute personally.

Albon mentioned how drivers like Vettel and Hamilton are his role models because of the work they do for society. Talking about how when you first come to F1, the priority is always to find your feet in sport, Albon said that he's slowly trying to do more for the needy. He said:

"I see people like Seb and Lewis as role models. They got to a point in their career where I feel like they have enough confidence to spend time doing all these amazing things. Initially, when you start in F1, the first thing you have to do is perform well and not have that stuff in your head."

He added:

"I'm 26 now, and I feel like I'm halfway through F1, which is crazy in itself. With time and age, and with the position I'm in, you start realising how you can give to people in need. It's something I've been doing slowly, bit by bit."

The experience in Thailand was an eye-opener - Alex Albon

Talking about the experience of visiting the orphanage in Thailand, Alex Albon said that the entire process was eye-opening for him. He said:

"I had some free time in Thailand, and Jost told me his brother was helping out with this charity. He was like, 'If you have any free time, you should go'. I was just blown away by that. It's an amazing orphanage. There's about 2,500 kids; it's a huge place."

He added:

“Experiencing the effects I can have on people as a human being and using my platform to change lives has been an eye opener for me. Once you start doing this stuff, you really understand the role you can play, and when you see the results of your actions, you just want to do even more."

Alex Albon will team up with Logan Sargeant this season at Williams. It will be a young driver lineup but after the departure of Nicholas Latifi, it's certainly an upgrade and one that could yield strong results for the Grove-based squad.

