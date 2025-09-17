Lewis Hamilton sets F1 retirement timeline with uncertainty over potential return

Lewis Hamilton has addressed the question of his F1 retirement and highlighted that he is unlikely to return to the paddock once he's done. At 40, the seven-time F1 champion is in the first year of his multi-year deal with Ferrari.

Since losing the 2021 drivers' championship to Max Verstappen, Hamilton seems like a shadow of his championship-winning self, with his former team, Mercedes, partially to blame for being unable to nail its ground-effect challenger. Unfortunately, Ferrari is in the same boat in the last year of the current regulations, not making life easy for the Briton.

In a recent interview with French publication L'Equipe, Lewis Hamilton spoke about why he chose to prioritize F1 over starting a family. The only possible missed opportunity he saw on that front was not being able to show his child, if he had one, what it would feel like to be in the Ferrari garage and the grandeur it brings.

This induced a follow-up leading statement from the publication that Hamilton could always bring his children to the paddock even after retirement. To that, the Ferrari driver replied:

"No, I don't think so. I don't know if I really want to come back. I can't imagine coming to a circuit and staying in the garage. I watch a little bit the others do that, maybe in a month it will change and I can just come and enjoy it, maybe I'll be disconnected and I'll be fine."

When further asked about his intentions to continue in F1, the Briton touched upon the career longevity of Fernando Alonso, the only driver older than him on the grid, saying:

"I don't plan to stop anytime soon, and I really appreciate that Fernando (Alonso, 44) continues, because it means he's older than me (Smiles). Yes, I'm just going to keep going until he's 50."

Lewis Hamilton shines a light on the 'unforgettable' experience of joining Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at his first Ferrari Test in Maranello - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari was termed as one of the biggest driver market moves in F1 history. F1's most successful driver statistically was joining the series' most successful team.

January 20 was the day the seven-time champion visited the Scuderia's headquarters in Maranello for his first test as a driver for the Italian team. He recalled that life-changing day in the recent interview, saying:

"Yes, I was prepared for it, but living it is different. From day one, in Maranello... I will never forget it. I'm even sad to think that this day has passed, but I hope to relive it next year. I will live a similar moment but at a different time in time. This day was very special, especially since I had waited so long for it to arrive."

Lewis Hamilton's first season with the men in scarlet red has been underwhelming. He went into the summer break feeling "useless" after his Hungarian GP failure. However, the Italian Grand Prix, the second race post-summer break, revitalized him, with the passionate Tifosi flocking in thousands to cheer him on.

After the P6 finish at Monza, Hamilton stands sixth in the F1 drivers' championship standings with 117 points, 46 points short of teammate Charles Leclerc (163) in fifth place.

