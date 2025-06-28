Lewis Hamilton sets outlandish target after career-best Ferrari achievement at F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton expressed optimism following a strong performance in the qualifying session of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, June 28. The British driver took to the media to detail his target after recording his best qualifying result for the Scuderia Ferrari team so far.

The seven-time world champion had entered the Spielberg race off the back of an underwhelming outing at the Canadian Grand Prix. The 40-year-old, during his media interaction before the start of race weekend, also downplayed expectations for the race despite his team’s upgrades.

However, Lewis Hamilton appeared far more upbeat following the conclusion of the qualifying session. The former Mercedes driver stressed his optimism and hinted at his target for a maiden podium finish with Ferrari in the main race on Sunday. Sharing his thoughts after qualifying a season-best fourth on the grid, Hamilton stated:

“It felt like operationally we were the best we've ever been. I hope so [for a podium]. I was on for a front row — not pole, but second — but that's a positive. I’ll take that and try and learn from it.”

Lewis Hamilton has largely endured a torrid start to life with the Scuderia Ferrari team. He remains without a podium for the Maranello outfit, and his last outing at the Canadian Grand Prix saw him finish sixth following a late safety car incident involving Lando Norris, which impacted the final running order.

What Lewis Hamilton said about the Ferrari car after Austrian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton was brimming with optimism following the conclusion of the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying session at Red Bull Ring. The former McLaren driver also shared positive reflections on the Ferrari SF-25 challenger after securing his best qualifying result of the season.

The British driver, who had earlier downplayed expectations for the weekend during his media interactions, found himself much closer to the front-runners during qualifying than he had been all season.

The seven-time world champion, however, attributed his impressive qualifying session to the improved feel of the SF-25. Sharing his thoughts via Scuderia Ferrari’s official website, he stated:

“The car felt much better today after the changes we made overnight. We’ve done a really good job as a team to improve the package, so a big thank you to everyone at the track and back at the factory for their continued hard work. Our pace was encouraging yesterday, and with the step forward we’ve made today, I’m feeling positive about what’s possible tomorrow.”

Hamilton has largely struggled for consistency through the first 10 races of the 2025 campaign. He has often had to settle for points finishes while publicly voicing his frustrations with the car.

With Hamilton now appearing to be more in sync with the Italian outfit’s machinery, how his race at the Red Bull Ring unfolds will be one to watch closely.

