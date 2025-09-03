Lewis Hamilton shares a 2-word message for the Tifosi in Italian ahead of the Monza

Lewis Hamilton thrilled the fans with his prowess in Italian language ahead of the upcoming Italian Grand Prix. The British driver addressed the fans during a recent team outing ahead of the Monza race weekend.

The seven-time world champion, who is set to partake in his first Italian Grand Prix as a Scuderia Ferrari driver, featured at the ‘Drive to Monza by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%’ event. At the gathering, which featured several Tifosi, Hamilton touched on several topics and his experience with Italian culture so far.

However, amid the several things said by the former Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton was required to say a word to the fans. The British driver, however, opting to address them in Italian, said:

“Darò Tutto”, which translates in English as “I will give my all".

The Italian Grand Prix marks the second home race for Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari team on the 2025 calendar. The previous race, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, witnessed him record his joint best result (fourth) for the team since his switch from Mercedes ahead of the commencement of the 2025 season.

Hamilton will, however, have his sights set on going a step further as he aims to achieve his first podium for the Ferrari team in front of the watching Tifosi.

Lewis Hamilton speaks ahead the Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton also shared his thoughts ahead of racing at the Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari. The 40-year-old highlighted how special it is to be driving for Ferrari.

Hamilton also highlighted how beautiful it is to race in Brianza, the City where the Monza circuit is located. Via Sky Sports Italia, he said:

"It's incredible. It's incredible how many people there are in this fantastic location. I love being here. I arrived in Maranello this morning, and every time it's truly special to realize I'm a Ferrari driver. It's the most special thing ever. Plus, this city is beautiful, the weekend will only get better.”

"It's incredible. Seeing the Duomo and all these people here makes my heart beat faster. Thank you so much for all your support and all your energy. The fans are like nothing else."

Lewis Hamilton boasts fond memories of racing at the ‘Temple of Speed’. The seven-time champion has racked up five victories racing at the iconic Monza circuit. His first win came during the 2012 season in his final season with the McLaren outfit, while his most recent was the 2018 with the Mercedes team.

Hamilton will now aim to replicate this fine drive for the Scuderia Ferrari team when the lights go out to signal the commencement of the Grand Prix on Sunday, September 7.

