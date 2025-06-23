Lewis Hamilton shares adorable picture of his pet Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton shared a post on Instagram about his beloved pet dog, Roscoe. The seven-time F1 world champion shared a photo of Roscoe on his story.
Hamilton's pet dog, Roscoe, has become an icon in Formula 1 and is probably one of the most famous celebrity pets in the world. With over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Roscoe boasts a massive fan following.
Recently, three adorable photos of Roscoe were uploaded from the dog's Instagram account, with an adorable "All's up's in's your's face" caption. Hamilton further shared the post on his story.
Here's Lewis Hamilton's Instagram story featuring Roscoe Hamilton:
Over the years, Hamilton has brought Roscoe to the paddock on several occasions. Recently, Roscoe found a friend in Leo, Charles Leclerc's pet dog.
After Hamilton arrived at Ferrari this season, Roscoe and Leo were spotted together on the paddock multiple times, as Hamilton and Leclerc geared up to race for the Prancing Horse.
Lewis Hamilton shared his concern over Roscoe's health
Lewis Hamilton, in a recent interview, shared that his heart stops every time Roscoe's carer gets in touch with him. The renowned pet, that recently suffered from pneumonia, is over 12-years-old, an age regarded as advanced for a bulldog.
As a result, Hamilton fears that Roscoe could become unwell. Speaking about this, here's what the British driver said:
"He's 12 and a half years old, so he's an old boy. He had pneumonia. But he's fine now, fortunately, but definitely, this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady that's looking after him, my heart stops for a second because I'm like, what's next."
"And I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone, and particularly to Monza this year, get him a red cape. I think he'd look good in a red outfit. It's unusual for a Bulldog to be as old as he is. But I was with him before Miami, and he still wants to play. He's still got that kind of youthful spirit. He does like to sleep a lot," Hamilton added. (via Racingnews365)
Hamilton is currently competing in his 19th F1 season, and his first with Ferrari. Even though the much-anticipated eighth F1 title is Hamilton's ultimate aim, as things stand, it looks like a distant dream given McLaren's dominance.
After 10 races and two Sprints, Hamilton is P6 and has 79 points to his name, while his teammate, Leclerc, is P5 with 104 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Ferrari is P3 with 183 points.