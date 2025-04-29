Lewis Hamilton shares adorable pictures with recovered dog Roscoe on IG

Lewis Hamilton was seen with his dog, Roscoe, in an emotional Instagram update recently. The English bulldog is on the mend after a serious bout of pneumonia and was seen lounging beside his longtime companion.

The illness left Roscoe struggling to breathe, prompting urgent medical intervention and a shift in his lifestyle. Known for being more than just a pet to the seven-time F1 champion, Roscoe's health scare had worried fans across the world.

Hamilton shared the wholesome post after weeks of recovery, from Roscoe's Instagram account, with the caption:

"Time's well's spent's with dad's 🫂"

The Ferrari driver had previously informed fans of Roscoe's health issues in March when his condition became alarming and he had to be rushed to veterinary care. The canine reportedly had fluid in his lungs and was on oxygen, but pulled through after aggressive treatment and a significant shift in his post-recovery care routine.

A key figure during Roscoe's recovery was Kirstin McMillan. The renowned animal caretaker and photographer has been involved with Hamilton's pet care for years. McMillan helped design a holistic recovery plan, combining supervised rest, Vitamin C supplements, gentle physiotherapy, and strong antibiotics.

Since then, Roscoe has gradually returned to his energetic self. His diet was completely restructured to ease the strain on his lungs and heart, moving to a carefully curated vegan and low-inflammatory regimen. As a vocal advocate for plant-based living, Hamilton had already transitioned Roscoe to a meat-free diet years ago. However, post-illness, this was further refined with veterinary oversight.

Lewis Hamilton joins Fanatics Collectibles in an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal

As Lewis Hamilton prepares for the Miami Grand Prix, the seven-time World Champion has launched a major new off-track partnership. He has signed a multi-year deal with Fanatics Collectibles that covers exclusive autographed memorabilia and trading cards through its Topps brand. He took to Instagram to announce it as well.

The agreement marks a shift for Hamilton, whose cards were previously included under Formula 1's league-wide licensing with Topps. To mark the partnership, Hamilton recently made a special appearance at the opening of the Fanatics Collectibles Flagship Store in London.

Lewis Hamilton's first autographed Topps Chrome F1 Ferrari card. Source: Sports Collectors Daily

The Ferrari driver signed his first one-of-one Topps Chrome F1 card in a Ferrari race suit, a red parallel version limited to five copies. Hamilton's cards have already topped the F1 collectibles market, including a $1 million Superfractor sale in December 2024.

"When I got into Formula 1, I never thought there would be a memorabilia card of mine. But I have also always been really keen on holding on to my memorabilia, for one day to be able to utilize and to raise money for charity because it's so personal," Hamilton said [via The Athletic].

The move also reflects Lewis Hamilton's nostalgia, which was shaped by collecting Premier League stickers as a kid.

