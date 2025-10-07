Lewis Hamilton shares a clip of Greta Thunberg after she was released from the Israeli Prison

Lewis Hamilton shared a clip of Greta Thunberg on his Instagram account after she was deported by Israel to Greece. The 22-year-old had been aboard the flotilla and was detained by the Israeli forces alongside hundreds of other activists in their attempt to reach the Gaza shores.

Ad

The Israel-Palestine conflict has now raged on for years, and with nearly all Palestinian borders being under the influence of the military operation going on, humanitarian aid has had a tough time reaching Gaza and its people. However, to solve this issue, hundreds of climate activists took matters into their hands and boarded the flotilla in hopes of reaching Gaza.

But this plan soon came to rest as Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla and detained the activists on board. Thunberg was a part of the activist group and was later detained and deported to Greece, as none of the flotilla members reached their intended destination.

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the Swedish activist shared a clip on her social media, calling for support for Palestine, which Hamilton reshared on his Instagram story:

Lewis Hamilton sharing Greta Thunberg's post on his Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@lewishamilton

Lewis Hamilton has often used his platform to talk about humanitarian and social issues.

Ad

It's not the first time Lewis Hamilton has addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore race weekend - Source: Getty

When the full-scale conflict between Israel and Palestine broke out, the world was seemingly left shocked. Lewis Hamilton often gives his take on such matters, and he was among the first in the F1 realm to comment on the issue.

Ad

Ahead of the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, he shared his thoughts on the matter in front of the media, including SportsKeeda:

"It's been a very strange period for us because we are in such a bubble here. We arrive at all these different places and there is so much positivity in our little bubble... This year it's been really hard to... difficult to wake up each day knowing that there are thousands of kids dying and there's nothing you can do about it and the rest of the world just goes on as it is."

Ad

"It's massively disappointing to see how countries and governments are handling it. Just to think where we are in 2023 with everything through history, doesn't look like we have learned anything. To be able to compartmentalize that and just go ahead with your job is difficult. It's all over social [media], there's not a day you see something pop up on the news and you just try to remain positive through the darkest times."

Since then, Hamilton has not shied away from talking about the ongoing conflict and has used his social media as a platform to help civilians in the affected state.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More